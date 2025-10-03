Home / Technology / Tech News / Now, Spotify lets you exclude specific songs ruining your recommendations

Now, Spotify lets you exclude specific songs ruining your recommendations

Spotify adds track-level exclusions to its Taste Profile, letting listeners prevent one-off or situational songs from affecting recommendations and playlists

Spotify's exclude track from your taste profile option
Spotify's exclude track from your taste profile option (Image: Spotify)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
Spotify is expanding its personalisation features with a new option that lets individual tracks be excluded from the Taste Profile. Taste Profile is the system that shapes recommendations and personalised playlists. Until now, only playlists could be excluded, but with this update, single songs can also be removed from influencing future suggestions.
 
In a blog post, Spotify mentioned, “Excluding a track will lessen the impact of both past and future streams of that song on your recommendations, so your “just for the moment” listening doesn’t end up skewing your Spotify experience.” 

Excluding track from Taste Profile: How it works

The Taste Profile represents Spotify’s interpretation of a listener’s habits. It is built from streaming behaviour and helps shape personalised experiences such as Discover Weekly, Wrapped, Blend, and the Home feed. Until now, only playlists could be excluded from influencing this profile. With the latest update, single tracks can also be removed, ensuring that temporary or out-of-place listening does not affect long-term recommendations.
 
As per the blog, the change is aimed at common scenarios where certain songs do not reflect actual preferences, such as background sleep sounds, children’s favorites, or a one-off stream. By excluding those tracks, recommendations remain focused on music that better aligns with individual taste.
 
The feature is rolling out globally for both free and premium accounts across web, desktop, iOS, and Android platforms. Once a track is excluded, both past and future plays of that song will have reduced impact on personalisation. 
 
Here are the steps as per Spotify to use the feature:
  • Select the track or playlist you want to exclude.
  • Tap the three dots in the top-right corner of your screen.
  • Choose “Exclude from your Taste Profile” (or “Include in your Taste Profile” to add it back later).
Spotify reported that personalisation remains a core strength of the platform, with more than 81 per cent of listeners citing it as their favourite aspect. By extending controls from playlists to individual tracks, the service aims to make personalisation more precise and reflective of actual listening interests. 
 
In related news, Spotify has introduced new steps to address the challenges posed by generative AI in the music industry. The platform is strengthening its rules on voice cloning, launching a system to detect spam, and requiring AI disclosures in music credits. The company said that these updates are designed to safeguard artists against impersonation and fraud, while also giving listeners greater clarity about the origins of the tracks they play.
 

Tech News music streaming Spotify

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

