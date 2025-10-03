Call of Duty Black Ops 7: Early access in beta kicks off ahead of launch

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 is now available to consumers who pre-ordered the game, announced its publisher Activision. The early access will run through October 5 till 10:30 pm (IST). Important to note, the early access is exclusive to the customers who pre-ordered the game. Open beta for everyone else follows from October 5 at 10:30 pm (IST) to October 8 at 10:30 pm (IST).

The beta includes multiplayer maps, modes, and progression unlocks, and a limited Zombies Survival preview. The feedback provided by players during the beta phase is likely to be worked on by the developers before Call of Duty Black Ops 7 releases on November 14

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 beta: What’s new Multiplayer Early access opens with three 6v6 maps — Cortex, Exposure, and the Forge — plus a Training Course to introduce movement and mechanics. Scorestreaks will be added during the beta window. Available modes at launch include Team Deathmatch, Hardcore Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardcore Domination, Hardpoint, and Kill Confirmed. ALSO READ: Ghost of Yotei PS5 day-one patch brings bug fixes, new features: What's new Zombies Survival Zombies Survival appears in the beta for four full days: it becomes playable from early access on Friday, October 3 at 10:30 pm IST through Tuesday, October 7 at 10:30 pm IST (two days in early access and two days during open beta). The developer of the game, Treyarch, said the staggered rollout is intended to prioritise stability in the first 24 hours before adding Zombies. beta Zombies gameplay includes new items such as the Wisp Tea Perk-a-Cola, Fire Works Ammo Mod and the Toxic Growth Field Upgrade; players can use Wall Jumps to evade enemies.

There will be no Easter Eggs or Side Quests in the beta, and several launch-specific Zombies elements (including some Wonder Weapons) are reserved for full release. Complimentary beta GobbleGums — including new items Round Off, Power Vacuum and Gift Card — are available in the beta but do not transfer to launch inventories. There is no round cap in the beta and Solo players have save and quit support. A Zombies training course is also included. Progression and unlocks (Levels 1–20) Players can unlock weapons, perks, equipment and Scorestreaks across Levels 1–20 during Early Access. Immediate Level 1 unlocks include:

M15 Mod 0

Ryden 45K

Mk. 78

VS Recon

M10 Breacher

Jager 45

Flatline Mk. II melee Notable later unlocks include: MXR-17 (Level 4)

RC-XD (Level 5)

M8A1 (Level 7)

UAV (Level 8)

Dravec 45 (Level 10)

HKDs (Level 11)

A.R.C. M1 launcher and Active Camo (Level 13)

Peacekeeper MK1 and Gravemaker (Level 16)

VTOL Warship Scorestreak plus Gunfighter wildcard (Level 20) The beta also delivers cosmetics and beta rewards at several tiers (for example, “Beta Player” emblem at Level 2 and “Beta Maverick” Operator Skin at Level 20). Treyarch warned that Augments (modifiers and upgrades) are not final in the beta; all 192 Augments are planned for launch, and 66 new Augments plus progress carried from Black Ops 6 will be available on November 14.