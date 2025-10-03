US-based artificial intelligence start-up Perplexity has opened its Comet AI browser to everyone for free, expanding its access beyond its paid subscribers. The browser was initially launched three months ago for Max subscribers, which now gets an exclusive access to newly introduced “background assistant” feature in the browser.

In a post shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas wrote, “Comet is now generally available to download for everyone (free, Pro and Max users)!”

What is Perplexity’s Comet AI

Perplexity describes Comet as its "browser for agentic search," which suggests that the browser will integrate AI-driven features designed to help users perform complex tasks with minimal effort. For those unfamiliar, agentic AI refers to autonomous software agents capable of handling multi-step, often repetitive tasks on behalf of the user.

Perplexity Comet AI for free: How it works For free users, Perplexity’s Comet browser experience is still limited to the sidecar assistant. All users can also access different tools like Discover for personalised recommendations, Spaces for project management, Shopping for price comparisons, Travel for planning, Finance for budgeting and investments, and Sports for real-time updates. According to a report by TechCrunch, Max users get access to advanced AI models and Perplexity’s email assistant, which helps draft tone-matched replies, organise and prioritise inboxes, schedule meetings, and answer email-related questions. CEO Aravind Srinivas also announced a new background assistant that operates like “a team of assistants working for you,” all managed from a central dashboard.