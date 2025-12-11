Now you can edit with Adobe Photoshop, Express, Acrobat inside ChatGPT

Adobe tools in ChatGPT: How it works
- Open ChatGPT and go to Settings, then “Apps & Connectors”
- Select Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Express or Adobe Acrobat
- Click Connect and confirm the permission in the pop-up window.
- Once connected, type /AdobePhotoshop, /AdobeExpress, or /AdobeAcrobat along with your request.
- For example: “/AdobeAcrobat, help me edit my PDF.”
- Be specific, explicit, clear and descriptive.
- Describe what not to do if the results include something you do not want.
- Add additional details to encourage the result.
- Break tasks into smaller prompts instead of asking for everything at once.
- Start with the visuals, then work on text, and refine the rest step by step.
