Now you can edit with Adobe Photoshop, Express, Acrobat inside ChatGPT

Adobe brings Photoshop, Express and Acrobat tools to ChatGPT, letting users edit images, create designs and handle PDFs directly through simple text prompts

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Adobe has partnered with OpenAI to integrate Photoshop, Express and Acrobat directly into ChatGPT. According to the company’s blog, users can now ask the chatbot to edit images, create designs or work with PDFs without opening separate apps. The Photoshop options available inside ChatGPT support a range of basic and advanced edits, while Adobe Express integration lets ChatGPT pull templates from Express’ library and more.
 
As per TechCrunch, Adobe said the rollout will be global, with Photoshop, Express and Acrobat available on ChatGPT’s desktop, web and iOS versions. On Android, only Adobe Express will work for now, while Photoshop and Acrobat support are expected to be added later.

Adobe tools in ChatGPT: How it works

According to the blog, users can ask the chatbot to change specific parts of an image, remove or blur backgrounds, adjust exposure or brightness, or apply effects. After the edit, ChatGPT also gives options to adjust the strength of these changes through sliders, making it easier to fine-tune results. Adobe said, “You can use Photoshop for ChatGPT to make edits to photos, just by describing what you want in your own words.”
 
Adobe Express support adds more creative options for users. ChatGPT can pull templates from Express’ library, put together themed graphics, animate design elements or edit existing layouts. This can help users create social media posts, invitations, posters or simple animations without working inside a full editing interface.
 
Acrobat features are built in as well. Users can merge PDFs, extract text or tables, or make direct edits to files. If a task requires tools not available in ChatGPT, users can move the work to Adobe apps and finish it there.
 
This update follows several AI-driven releases from Adobe this year, including AI assistants for Photoshop and Express, along with a preview of a cross-app assistant called Project Moonlight. At the same time, OpenAI has been expanding its support for third-party apps inside ChatGPT, starting with Canva, Figma, Spotify and others.
 
How to connect Adobe app tools: 
  • Open ChatGPT and go to Settings, then “Apps & Connectors”
  • Select Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Express or Adobe Acrobat
  • Click Connect and confirm the permission in the pop-up window.
  • Once connected, type /AdobePhotoshop, /AdobeExpress, or /AdobeAcrobat along with your request.
  • For example: “/AdobeAcrobat, help me edit my PDF.”
Adobe’s prompting suggestions to get better results 
  • Be specific, explicit, clear and descriptive. 
  • Describe what not to do if the results include something you do not want. 
  • Add additional details to encourage the result. 
  • Break tasks into smaller prompts instead of asking for everything at once. 
  • Start with the visuals, then work on text, and refine the rest step by step.
 

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 10:51 AM IST

