Apple Noida opens on December 11: Take a sneak peek inside with photos

Expanding its retail presence in India, US-based technology giant Apple is set to open its fifth store in India at DLF Mall of India, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Named Apple Noida, the store is the second in the National Capital Region (NCR) and the third to open in 2025, following Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune in September 2025. Here are the details:

Apple Noida

Inauguration: 11 December

Time: 1:00 pm

Location: DLF Mall of India

“Connection is at the heart of everything we do in Apple retail, and we’re excited to open the doors to a new store built for community and creativity with Apple Noida,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Retail and People. “Our team members are thrilled to deepen our connections with customers across this vibrant city and help them experience the best of Apple.”

Apple Noida: Details Apple Noida will be managed by a team of 80 members. As for services, Apple will offer personalised set-up and support for new purchases, device switching, and Apple Trade In and financing options. In addition, there will be product tables and walls where customers can explore Apple products and services, including Apple Music and Apple TV. The store will also serve as the pick-up point for customers who choose the in-store collection option for online orders. Moreover, dedicated business teams will be available to provide support, device management, and tools that help businesses.

Lastly, Apple Noida will feature a dedicated space for "Today at Apple" sessions, where Apple offers free, daily experiences led by Apple Creatives to inspire learning and creativity across photography, art, music, and coding. Starting on opening day, customers can book sessions online, explore new skills, and get more out of their devices. Apple said its Noida store runs on 100 per cent renewable energy and is carbon neutral. Apple Noida exclusives Apple invites customers to download exclusive Apple Noida wallpapers, listen to a curated Apple Music playlist inspired by the sounds of the city, and learn more about the new store on its official website.