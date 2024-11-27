ChatGPT update enables Search shortcut on iPhone: What is it, how it works

US-based artificial intelligence startup OpenAI has rolled out an update for ChatGPT app for iPhone, which enables a new Search shortcut option. Essentially, iPhone users can now set up shortcuts for accessing ChatGPT’s new Search feature. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the latest app version of ChatGPT for iOS adds a new Apple Shortcuts integration that allows users to directly access ChatGPT’s web search feature.

ChatGPT Search: What is it

ChatGPT Search is the new web search functionality for OpenAI's chatbot. The company said that this functionality combines the benefits of a natural language interface with those of search engines to offer up-to-date sports scores, news, stock quotes, and more.

ChatGPT automatically searches the web if the user prompt demands it, however, it can also be manually initiated by selecting the web search icon on the text field within a conversation. Unlike traditional search engines, ChatGPT Search allows users to ask follow-up questions while understanding the context of it.

ChatGPT Search: How it works

As per the report, the new “SearchGPT” extension to Apple Shortcuts allows users to create shortcuts to open a new conversation in the ChatGPT app with Search enabled. These shortcuts can also be added to Home Screen and can also be accessed through the digital assistant Siri. The new shortcut for ChatGPT Search is the latest addition to the list of available shortcuts available for ChatGPT on iPhones. The existing ones include shortcuts for asking ChatGPT a question, start a voice conversation, start a new chat, access specific models such as GPT-4o and GPT-40 mini, and more.

ChatGPT integration in iOS: What is coming

With the upcoming iOS 18.2 update in December, Apple is set to introduce ChatGPT integration into Siri and into system-wide Writing Tools. In Siri, users will be able to send their requests to ChatGPT for better results with complex topics. Siri can also pass on requests it cannot handle to ChatGPT, however, only with user’s approval.

While Apple has already introduced several Writing Tools for assisting users with text related work, ChatGPT integration will add more advanced features such as a new “Compose” feature for generating text from scratch.