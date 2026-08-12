Nvidia building 1-trillion-parameter Nemotron 4 to rival leading AI models

Nvidia is developing a new AI model family, ​Nemotron 4, with the goal of challenging top open-source models globally, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing people who work on the project.

The chip giant is among the few major US firms to release open-source models, which have drawn more attention this year as AI bills ‌balloon and cheap Chinese models near the ​capabilities of top systems from leading ​American labs Anthropic and OpenAI.

A spate of recently disclosed hacks involving autonomous ​AI agents has added to the attention, especially because open models do not have curbs on cybersecurity use.

The largest Nemotron 4 model is expected to have at least 1 trillion parameters, according to multiple employees working on the project, The Information ​reported. The company has not set a release date for Nemotron 4 and has ‌yet to complete final training, though employees said the model could be ready ​as early as late fall, the report said. Nvidia pointed to previous remarks that it was working on Nemotron 4 but did not confirm the details in The Information's report. "Nvidia is ‌investing in Nemotron because we ​believe every company and every country needs ‌accessible frontier open models to strengthen safety and security, accelerate innovation, and provide ‌a foundation they can rely on from one generation to the next," Kari Briski, ​vice president of generative AI, said in an emailed statement.