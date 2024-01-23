OnePlus 12, 12r, Buds 3 launch: Where to watch 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event

OnePlus is hosting a “Smooth Beyond Belief” event in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on January 23. At the event, the Chinese electronics brand would launch the OnePlus 12-series smartphones and Buds 3 wireless earphones in India. The event will kick off at 7:30 pm (IST). It will livestream on the company’s website and official channel on YouTube. Alternatively, you can watch the livestream in the video embedded towards the end of this article.

OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief: What to expect

OnePlus will unveil its flagship OnePlus 12-series, which comprises the premium OnePlus 12 and its trimmed down version the OnePlus 12r. OnePlus has regarded the upcoming smartphones as “dual flagship” and said that the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones would have their own unique attributes.



READ: OnePlus to introduce Google WearOS-powered smartwatch at MWC: Details here

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

OnePlus 12: Specification

The OnePlus 12 smartphone was launched in the company’s home country on December 5. The global variant of the smartphone is expected to be along the same line in terms of specification and features. Here is a roundup of all the specifications already confirmed by the company:

Display: 2K 120Hz ProXDR display, 4500nits peak brightness, 2160Hz PWM dimming, TUV Rheinland Eye Care certification

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset

RAM: 24GB LPDDR5X RAM (Chinese variant)

Storage: 1TB UFS 4.0 (Chinese variant)

Camera: 50MP (Sony LYT-808) + 64MP 3X periscope telephoto + 48MP ultra-wide-angle

Battery: 5400mAh battery, 100W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging, 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging

OS: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14

OnePlus 12R: Expected specification

Display: 6.74-inch AMOLED, ProXDR, 120Hz (refresh rates)

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

OS: OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14

Camera: 50MP (Primary) + 8MP (ultra-wide) + 32MP (Telephoto with 2X zoom)

Battery: 5,500mAh, 100W SUPERVOOC fast charging

OnePlus Smooth Beyond Belief: Watch livestream