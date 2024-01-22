Galaxy S24 series garnered 250,000 pre-booking in three days: Samsung India

Launched on January 18, the Galaxy S24 series smartphones have apparently received a record number of pre-bookings in India. Samsung India on January 22 announced that it has received over 250,000 pre-bookings for the Galaxy S24 series in India in three days. In comparison, the Galaxy S23 series took three weeks to secure the same number of pre-bookings.

“The huge success of Galaxy S24 series demonstrates that Indian consumers are early adopters of new technology. I would like to thank our consumers for their overwhelming response to the Galaxy S24 series,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series encompasses the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones. All three smartphones are available for pre-booking on Samsung online stores, major e-commerce platforms, and offline at select retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: India pricing

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 129,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,999

12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 159,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: India pricing

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 99,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 109,999

Samsung Galaxy S24: India pricing

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 79,999

8GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 89,999

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Introductory offers

Samsung is offering discounts up to Rs 12,000 on trade-in deals for the Galaxy S24 Ultra and S24 Plus models. Alternatively, customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on select bank cards and a discount of up to Rs 5,000 discount on trade-in deals. Both smartphones are also available with a special storage upgrade option on pre-bookings.

Samsung is offering discounts up to Rs 15,000 on trade-in deals for the vanilla Galaxy S24 smartphone. Alternatively, customers can avail a discount of up to Rs 5,000 on select bank cards and a discount of up to Rs 8,000 on trade-in deals.

The company is bundling its Wireless Charger Duo at no additional cost with the pre-booking orders on any Galaxy S24 series device.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

Rear Camera: 200MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 50MP telephoto 5x (OIS) + 10MP telephoto 3x (OIS)

Front Camera: 12MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Construction: Titanium frame

Protection: Gorilla Glass Armor, IP68

Weight: 232g

Thickness: 8.6mm

Colours: Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black

Samsung online store exclusive colours: Titanium Blue, Titanium Green and Titanium Orange

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster

Processor: Exynos 2400

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB and 512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 10MP telephoto 3x

Front Camera: 12MP

Battery: 4,900 mAh

Construction: Aluminum Armor frame

Protection: IP68

Weight: 196g

Thickness: 7.7mm

Colours: Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black colours

Samsung online store exclusive colours: Sapphire Blue and Jade Green

Samsung Galaxy S24: Specifications

Display: 6.2-inch fullHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster

Processor: Exynos 2400

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 10MP telephoto 3x

Front Camera: 12MP

Battery: 4,000 mAh

Construction: Aluminum Armor frame

Protection: IP68

Weight: 167g

Thickness: 7.6mm

Colours: Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet and Onyx Black

Samsung online store exclusive colours: Sapphire Blue and Jade Green

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Watch unboxing

