Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 13 to feature latest Qualcomm chip, AI, and Android 15 at launch

OnePlus 13 to feature latest Qualcomm chip, AI, and Android 15 at launch

Reportedly, OnePlus China president has confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will be running on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 user interface in China. In India, the phone is expected to get OxygenOS 15

OnePlus 12 Glacial White
OnePlus 12 Glacial White
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 12:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China’s OnePlus has reportedly confirmed that its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 13, will launch later this month in its home market with the latest Qualcomm flagship chip. According to Android Authority, OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis, in a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, revealed that the OnePlus 13 will be powered by the “latest Snapdragon flagship chip,” likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

In addition, the OnePlus president has confirmed that the flagship smartphone will be equipped with the Android 15 operating system, running the ColorOS 15 user interface in China. OnePlus has used this strategy in its previous smartphones, offering Oppo’s ColorOS UI in China while layering its own OxygenOS UI in other regions. The company also stated that the OnePlus 13 will be the first smartphone to run on ColorOS 15, bringing significant improvements in performance and scheduling, as well as smoother system-wide animations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


OnePlus 13: What to expect

Ahead of its launch in China, the OnePlus 13 has been confirmed to feature a “magnetic function” for wireless charging, suggesting that the smartphone may support a MagSafe-like wireless charging solution with Qi2 compatibility. The device is also expected to house a 6000mAh battery based on the company’s Glacier Battery technology, introduced earlier this year.

More From This Section

Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors bring on-device AI to desktop PCs

Apple halts signing of iOS 18 following iOS 18.0.1 update: What it means

Google's Circle to Search is coming to more phones, including China's HONOR

Apple TV Plus content coming to Airtel in India, Amazon Prime in the US

Microsoft to start selling Xbox games through its own mobile app on Android

OnePlus previously disclosed that the smartphone will feature BOE’s second-generation Oriental display with a quad-curved design and low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustments. The display is expected to offer 2K resolution and support up to 120Hz refresh rates.
In the imaging department, the OnePlus 13 is likely to be equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT 808 primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The primary camera will reportedly be accompanied by a 50MP (Sony LYT-600) ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP (Sony LYT-600) telephoto lens.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tech wrap Oct 10: Apple iOS 18.2, Imagen 3 AI, Honeywell Aviator, and more

OnePlus, iQOO, Vivo: Chinese brands to dominate year-end with new launches

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 review: Feature-packed wireless earbuds on budget

OnePlus 13 to feature Qi2 wireless charging akin to Apple's MagSafe: Report

Tech wrap Oct 1: Lava Agni 3, OnePlus 13, Gemini Live, Samsung AI, and more

Topics :OnePlusAndroidQualcomm Snapdragon

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story