China’s OnePlus has reportedly confirmed that its upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 13, will launch later this month in its home market with the latest Qualcomm flagship chip. According to Android Authority, OnePlus China president Li Jie Louis, in a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo, revealed that the OnePlus 13 will be powered by the “latest Snapdragon flagship chip,” likely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4.

In addition, the OnePlus president has confirmed that the flagship smartphone will be equipped with the Android 15 operating system, running the ColorOS 15 user interface in China. OnePlus has used this strategy in its previous smartphones, offering Oppo’s ColorOS UI in China while layering its own OxygenOS UI in other regions. The company also stated that the OnePlus 13 will be the first smartphone to run on ColorOS 15, bringing significant improvements in performance and scheduling, as well as smoother system-wide animations. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

OnePlus 13: What to expect

Ahead of its launch in China, the OnePlus 13 has been confirmed to feature a “magnetic function” for wireless charging, suggesting that the smartphone may support a MagSafe-like wireless charging solution with Qi2 compatibility. The device is also expected to house a 6000mAh battery based on the company’s Glacier Battery technology, introduced earlier this year.

OnePlus previously disclosed that the smartphone will feature BOE’s second-generation Oriental display with a quad-curved design and low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustments. The display is expected to offer 2K resolution and support up to 120Hz refresh rates.

In the imaging department, the OnePlus 13 is likely to be equipped with a 50MP Sony LYT 808 primary camera sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The primary camera will reportedly be accompanied by a 50MP (Sony LYT-600) ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP (Sony LYT-600) telephoto lens.