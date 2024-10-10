Tech wrap Oct 10: Apple iOS 18.2, Imagen 3 AI, Honeywell Aviator, and more

Apple to release iOS 18.1 soon, with iOS 18.2 expected in December

Apple is preparing to launch iOS 18.1 in the coming weeks, followed by iOS 18.2, which is anticipated to debut in December with a new set of Apple Intelligence features for eligible iPhones. The technology giant is currently testing the initial batch of artificial intelligence features in both developer and public beta versions based on iOS 18.1. The more advanced capabilities are expected to be included in the iOS 18.2 beta, which will be available shortly after the public release of iOS 18.1. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Image generation with Imagen 3 is now available for all Gemini users. Initially previewed at I/O 2024 in May and officially announced in August alongside Gems, Google has highlighted that Imagen 3 enhances versatility, improves prompt comprehension, delivers higher quality images, and offers better text rendering.

Secure Connection, the brand licensee for Honeywell and a Hong Kobased consumer electronics firm, has launched the Honeywell Aviator in India on October 10. This Hi-Fi speaker features a proprietary true-lossless audio codec with a transmission rate exceeding 1 Mbps and delivers a power output of 240W. The Honeywell Aviator will be available on select e-commerce platforms and retail outlets for Rs 39,999.

Sennheiser has unveiled the ACCENTUM Wireless Copper Special Edition along with the BTD 600 Bluetooth dongle in India. The BTD 600 is compatible with all Sennheiser Bluetooth-enabled devices and is included as a standard accessory with the ACCENTUM Wireless Copper Special Edition, as stated by the audio equipment manufacturer.

The UK-based consumer technology brand Nothing has begun rolling out the Android 15 update featuring the Nothing OS 3.0 open beta. Currently available for the Phone (2a), the beta version is set to be released for the Phone (2) in November, while the Phone (1), Phone (2a) Plus, and CMF Phone 1 are expected to receive it in December. The general release for all supported smartphones will commence in December.

Zoom has announced plans to enable users to create AI avatars for sending short video messages to their teams. This initiative is part of the company's broader strategy to expand its AI capabilities.

These brands are expected to reveal their flagship smartphones for 2024 in the final months of the year, with iQOO launching its device in India in December.

According to data from Sensor Tower reported by The Economic Times, India has emerged as the leading market for AI mobile application adoption, accounting for 21 percent of global downloads, which surpassed 2.2 billion in the first eight months of 2024.

The awarding of Nobel prizes in chemistry and physics this week to several artificial intelligence pioneers associated with Google has sparked discussions about the company's dominance in research and the recognition of breakthroughs in computer science.