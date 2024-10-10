Business Standard
OnePlus, iQOO, Vivo: Chinese brands to dominate year-end with new launches

Last year, these brands announced their flagship smartphones for 2024 in the final months, with iQOO launching its device in India in December

Prakruti Mishra
Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

The 2024 smartphone launch cycle is nearing completion, with recent releases including the Apple iPhone 16 series and Google Pixel 9 series. As the year progresses, Chinese brands such as OnePlus, iQOO, and Vivo are preparing for fresh launches. Last year, these brands announced their flagship smartphones for 2024 in the final months, with iQOO launching its device in India in December. Here is what to expect this year:
OnePlus 13

OnePlus is set to unveil its flagship smartphone towards the end of this year, with a global launch anticipated in early 2025. The upcoming model is expected to introduce a new design and support for artificial intelligence features, alongside updates such as a next-generation Qualcomm chip. The OnePlus 13 may be one of the first devices to include a wireless charging system similar to Apple's MagSafe, compatible with the Qi2 standard. Specifications include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, with options for up to 512GB of storage and 24GB of RAM. The device is likely to feature a triple 50-megapixel camera setup, potentially developed in collaboration with Hasselblad.
 

iQOO 13

iQOO has recently shared a preview of its upcoming smartphone, suggesting a design upgrade. Following the iQOO 12's launch in India in December 2023, the iQOO 13 is anticipated to maintain a flat frame design with chamfered edges. The brand's partnership with BMW may continue with this model. Expected enhancements include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, a 144Hz AMOLED display, and a large-capacity battery with fast wired charging. Like the OnePlus 13, the iQOO 13 may also feature a triple 50-megapixel camera system.
Vivo X200 series

Vivo is preparing to launch its premium flagship X200 series, expected later this year, with a global launch as early as February next year. Unlike OnePlus and iQOO, the Vivo flagship series will likely use the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, which supports on-device AI processing. Anticipated upgrades include a new design, a large-capacity battery with fast wired charging, and a triple-camera system on the rear.


First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 11:44 AM IST

