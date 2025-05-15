Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech Wrap May 15: BGMI update, Dell Plus laptops, Vivo V50 Elite edition

Tech Wrap May 15: BGMI update, Dell Plus laptops, Vivo V50 Elite edition

Krafton releases BGMI 3.8 update. Dell launches Copilot Plus AI PCs. Vivo V50 Elite edition launched. Microsoft tests 'Hey Copilot' voice command. YouTube tests new ad format

Tech Wrap May 15
Tech Wrap May 15
BS Tech New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 8:03 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Krafton releases BGMI 3.8 update with India-exclusive events
 
Krafton has rolled out version 3.8 of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). This latest update introduces a Steampunk Frontier mode, an anniversary crate, and a series of India-centric collaborations and activities. According to Krafton, the BGMI 3.8 update "fuses futuristic mechanics with homegrown cultural integrations to deliver bold, immersive, and locally relevant experiences."
 
Dell Plus series of Copilot Plus AI PCs with Intel chips launched
 
American PC manufacturer Dell has introduced its 2025 range of Dell Plus laptops in the Indian market. The lineup includes models such as Dell 14 Plus, Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus, and Dell 16 Plus, all of which are powered by the Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors. These devices run on Microsoft’s Copilot Plus PC platform and are equipped with a complete array of built-in artificial intelligence capabilities.
 
Vivo V50 Elite edition launched in India
 
Vivo has introduced the Elite edition of its V50 smartphone in India. With a price tag of ₹41,999, this special version is bundled with the TWS 3e earbuds, marking the only distinction between it and the regular V50 model. The V50 Elite edition is configured with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage and is offered in a Rose Red color variant.

Also Read

Gameskraft to pause Pocket52 poker operations from May 30 for review

Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock nears 3-year high; up 95% from 52-wk low

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 9 to win diamonds and weapons

BGMI official redeem codes: Fresh set of codes to get weapon upgrade, skins

Garena Free Fire Max: Redeem codes for May 8, win exclusive in-game rewards

 
Microsoft tests 'Hey Copilot' voice command to wake AI on Windows 11
 
Microsoft is experimenting with a voice activation feature similar to those found in Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa. As shared in a company blog, Microsoft is testing this functionality for its built-in AI assistant, Copilot, which will respond when users say “Hey Copilot!” The tech giant has begun rolling out this feature to Windows Insiders for testing.
 
YouTube tests emotion-based ads: How it may change the viewing experience
 
YouTube is reportedly working on a new ad system named “Peak Points,” which utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to insert ads at moments that are contextually significant in videos. According to TechCrunch, this system uses Google’s Gemini AI to assess video content and pinpoint high-engagement segments. Ads are then placed just after these engagement peaks to make the most of viewer attention.
 
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is coming next April
 
Ubisoft, the French game developer, has reportedly confirmed that the remake of “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” will be released before April 2026. As per Insider Gaming, the publisher stated during an earnings call that development is progressing steadily, and the release is expected before the middle of next year. Originally scheduled for 2021, the game has faced three delays, as reported by The Verge.
 
Apple, Samsung may replace Plus models with ultra-thin smartphones
 
Samsung is said to have started development of the Galaxy S26 Edge, which would be its next-generation ultra-thin flagship device. As per a report from 9To5Google, citing The Elec, Samsung is considering dropping the 'Plus' variant from its Galaxy S series in favor of the new Edge model starting next year. Apple is also rumored to follow suit, possibly replacing the iPhone Plus with a slimmer device known as the “iPhone Air.”
 
OnePlus 13s teased in new green hue ahead of India launch
 
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has unveiled a new green color option for its upcoming OnePlus 13s. The teaser, posted on X (formerly Twitter), showcases this green variant, which joins the already announced Pink Satin and Black Velvet models.
 
Realme GT7 to be powered by MediaTek's latest Dimensity 9400e
 
Realme, the Chinese smartphone brand, is gearing up to unveil its GT 7 series on May 27. The company has confirmed that one of the upcoming models, the Realme GT 7, will feature the recently released Dimensity 9400e chipset from MediaTek. Additionally, the device will come with a high-capacity 7,000mAh battery, along with support for 120W fast wired charging.
 
OnePlus to expand Ace 5 lineup with Racing, Ultra model in China
 
OnePlus is reportedly set to broaden its Ace 5 series in China by launching two new variants: the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing and the Ace 5 Ultra. A report by GSMArena suggests that these additions are targeted at gaming users. The current Ace 5 lineup includes the OnePlus Ace 5 and the Ace 5 Pro. Once launched, the series will expand to four models. However, OnePlus has not yet confirmed an official release date.
 
Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S25: Upgrade bonus, bank cashback, more
 
Samsung has introduced limited-time promotional offers on its Galaxy S25 smartphone. These include cashback incentives, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options. A key highlight is the upgrade bonus of ₹11,000, bringing the phone's effective price down to ₹63,999. These offers are now live on Samsung’s official website and are also available through select online retailers and offline stores.
 
Airtel launches AI-powered tool to block fraudulent websites in real-time
 
Bharti Airtel has unveiled a new AI-driven security platform aimed at preventing online fraud and spam. This multi-layered system is capable of detecting malicious websites across a range of platforms and applications. Given the rise in advanced online scams, Airtel’s solution is designed to provide proactive protection in real time.
 
Qlik unveils agentic experience to simplify data workflows, aid decisions
 
Qlik, known for its expertise in data analytics, integration, and AI, has launched a new agentic experience to streamline data-intensive workflows and enhance decision-making. The company also introduced the Open Lakehouse, a fully managed solution based on Apache Iceberg, which is integrated into the Qlik Talend Cloud platform.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Microsoft tests 'Hey Copilot' voice command to wake AI on Windows 11

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S25: Upgrade bonus, bank cashback, more

OnePlus to expand Ace 5 lineup with Racing, Ultra model in China: Details

OnePlus 13s teased in new green hue ahead of India launch: Take a look

Krafton releases BGMI 3.8 update with India-exclusive events: What's new

Topics :Vivogaming industryPUBGMicrosoft Copilot

First Published: May 15 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story