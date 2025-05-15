Tech Wrap May 15: BGMI update, Dell Plus laptops, Vivo V50 Elite edition

Krafton has rolled out version 3.8 of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). This latest update introduces a Steampunk Frontier mode, an anniversary crate, and a series of India-centric collaborations and activities. According to Krafton, the BGMI 3.8 update "fuses futuristic mechanics with homegrown cultural integrations to deliver bold, immersive, and locally relevant experiences."

American PC manufacturer Dell has introduced its 2025 range of Dell Plus laptops in the Indian market. The lineup includes models such as Dell 14 Plus, Dell 14 2-in-1 Plus, and Dell 16 Plus, all of which are powered by the Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors. These devices run on Microsoft’s Copilot Plus PC platform and are equipped with a complete array of built-in artificial intelligence capabilities.

Vivo has introduced the Elite edition of its V50 smartphone in India. With a price tag of ₹41,999, this special version is bundled with the TWS 3e earbuds, marking the only distinction between it and the regular V50 model. The V50 Elite edition is configured with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage and is offered in a Rose Red color variant.

Microsoft is experimenting with a voice activation feature similar to those found in Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa. As shared in a company blog, Microsoft is testing this functionality for its built-in AI assistant, Copilot, which will respond when users say “Hey Copilot!” The tech giant has begun rolling out this feature to Windows Insiders for testing.

YouTube is reportedly working on a new ad system named “Peak Points,” which utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to insert ads at moments that are contextually significant in videos. According to TechCrunch, this system uses Google’s Gemini AI to assess video content and pinpoint high-engagement segments. Ads are then placed just after these engagement peaks to make the most of viewer attention.

Ubisoft, the French game developer, has reportedly confirmed that the remake of “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time” will be released before April 2026. As per Insider Gaming, the publisher stated during an earnings call that development is progressing steadily, and the release is expected before the middle of next year. Originally scheduled for 2021, the game has faced three delays, as reported by The Verge.

Samsung is said to have started development of the Galaxy S26 Edge, which would be its next-generation ultra-thin flagship device. As per a report from 9To5Google, citing The Elec, Samsung is considering dropping the 'Plus' variant from its Galaxy S series in favor of the new Edge model starting next year. Apple is also rumored to follow suit, possibly replacing the iPhone Plus with a slimmer device known as the “iPhone Air.”

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has unveiled a new green color option for its upcoming OnePlus 13s. The teaser, posted on X (formerly Twitter), showcases this green variant, which joins the already announced Pink Satin and Black Velvet models.

Realme, the Chinese smartphone brand, is gearing up to unveil its GT 7 series on May 27. The company has confirmed that one of the upcoming models, the Realme GT 7, will feature the recently released Dimensity 9400e chipset from MediaTek. Additionally, the device will come with a high-capacity 7,000mAh battery, along with support for 120W fast wired charging.

OnePlus is reportedly set to broaden its Ace 5 series in China by launching two new variants: the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing and the Ace 5 Ultra. A report by GSMArena suggests that these additions are targeted at gaming users. The current Ace 5 lineup includes the OnePlus Ace 5 and the Ace 5 Pro. Once launched, the series will expand to four models. However, OnePlus has not yet confirmed an official release date.

Samsung has introduced limited-time promotional offers on its Galaxy S25 smartphone. These include cashback incentives, exchange bonuses, and no-cost EMI options. A key highlight is the upgrade bonus of ₹11,000, bringing the phone's effective price down to ₹63,999. These offers are now live on Samsung’s official website and are also available through select online retailers and offline stores.

Bharti Airtel has unveiled a new AI-driven security platform aimed at preventing online fraud and spam. This multi-layered system is capable of detecting malicious websites across a range of platforms and applications. Given the rise in advanced online scams, Airtel’s solution is designed to provide proactive protection in real time.

Qlik, known for its expertise in data analytics, integration, and AI, has launched a new agentic experience to streamline data-intensive workflows and enhance decision-making. The company also introduced the Open Lakehouse, a fully managed solution based on Apache Iceberg, which is integrated into the Qlik Talend Cloud platform.