Microsoft tests 'Hey Copilot' voice command to wake AI on Windows 11

Microsoft is testing a feature akin to Siri, Google, and Alexa. According to a Microsoft blog, the company is testing a feature for its native artificial intelligence app, named Copilot , that would trigger a conversation upon saying “Hey Copilot!” As per the report, the US technology giant has rolled out access to this feature to Windows Insiders.

Similar commands like “Hey Google!”, “Hey Siri!”, and “Alexa!” have been in the market for a long time and it seems like Microsoft is planning to join the league. Notably, Microsoft has provided this feature to consumers long back with “Hey Cortana!” when Cortana was its default virtual assistant before it was pulled down from across its ecosystem in 2014.

Hey Copilot: How does the feature work

According to a frequently asked question (FAQ) shared in Microsoft’s blog, the system relies on an on-device wake word detector with a 10-second audio buffer. It doesn’t upload audio to the cloud or store it locally. According to Microsoft, the wake word can be detected even without an internet connection but, in order to use Copilot Voice functions, an online connection is required since the feature depends on cloud-based processing.

As per Microsoft's blog, Windows Insiders who wish to test this feature will have to enable it first, and then only it will be able to trigger a conversation upon hearing the words "Hey Copilot!" Notably, this update isn't rolling out to all Windows Insiders instead it is currently only being rolled out to those Insiders who have English set as their display language.

Once activated, a floating Copilot microphone icon will appear at the bottom of your screen, accompanied by a chime to indicate that it's actively listening.