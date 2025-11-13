OnePlus 15 launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7300mAh battery

OnePlus 15: Details
- India Price: Rs 72,999 onwards
- Sale: Available from 8PM onwards on November 13
- Colours: Sand Storm, Ultra Violet, Infinite Black
OnePlus 15: Specifications
- Display: 6.78-inch, 2772x1272 (QHD+) resolution, 1800nits brightness (HBM), 165Hz refresh rate
- Performance: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- RAM: 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X Ultra/Ultra+
- Storage: 256GB/512GB/ UFS 4.1
- Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX906 primary (OIS) + 50MP telephoto with 35x zoom (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 32MP Sony IMX709 (AF)
- Battery: 7300mAh
- Charging: 120W wired, 50W wireless
- OS: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16
- Protection: IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K
- Thickness: 0.81cm (Sand Storm)
- Weight: 211g (Sand Storm)
