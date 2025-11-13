Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 15 launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7300mAh battery

OnePlus 15 launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7300mAh battery

OnePlus 15 in India is priced at Rs 72,999 onwards and comes with a 165Hz refresh rate display, triple 50MP camera set up and multiple IP ratings for dust and water resistance

OnePlus 15 in Infinite Black colour
OnePlus 15 in Infinite Black colour (Image: Harsh Shivam)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 8:01 PM IST
China’s OnePlus has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in India. It is the first device in the country to ship with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and comes with a triple 50MP rear camera system powered by OnePlus’ own DetailMax Engine, marking a shift away from the Hasselblad-tuned setups on previous generations. The phone also runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 out of the box.
 
OnePlus also confirmed that it will be soon launching the OnePlus 13R smartphone.

OnePlus 15: Details

  • India Price: Rs 72,999 onwards
  • Sale: Available from 8PM onwards on November 13
  • Colours: Sand Storm, Ultra Violet, Infinite Black
The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution. It uses LTPO technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustments up to 120Hz, and also includes a 165Hz mode aimed at gaming. Brightness peaks at 1,800 nits in high brightness mode and can drop as low as 1 nit for comfortable viewing at night. The display carries TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification and includes features like Eye Comfort Reminder and Eye Comfort Gaming Mode to help reduce eye strain.
Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, supported by a dedicated chip for improving touch responsiveness and a separate Wi-Fi module for more stable connectivity. It comes with up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage and is available in 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra and 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Plus RAM options. The phone packs a 7300mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
 
For cameras, the OnePlus 15 includes a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP S5KJN5 telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom and OIS, and a 50MP OV50D ultra-wide camera with a 116-degree field of view. On the front, there is a 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie camera with autofocus.
 
On durability, the device carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for resistance against dust, water immersion, and high-pressure water jets.

OnePlus 15: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch, 2772x1272 (QHD+) resolution, 1800nits brightness (HBM), 165Hz refresh rate
  • Performance: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM: 12GB/16GB LPDDR5X Ultra/Ultra+
  • Storage: 256GB/512GB/ UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony IMX906 primary (OIS) + 50MP telephoto with 35x zoom (OIS) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP Sony IMX709 (AF)
  • Battery: 7300mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired, 50W wireless
  • OS: Android 16-based OxygenOS 16
  • Protection: IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K
  • Thickness: 0.81cm (Sand Storm)
  • Weight: 211g (Sand Storm)

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 7:51 PM IST

