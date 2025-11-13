OnePlus 15 launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, 7300mAh battery

China’s OnePlus has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in India. It is the first device in the country to ship with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and comes with a triple 50MP rear camera system powered by OnePlus’ own DetailMax Engine, marking a shift away from the Hasselblad-tuned setups on previous generations. The phone also runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 out of the box.

OnePlus also confirmed that it will be soon launching the OnePlus 13R smartphone.

OnePlus 15: Details

India Price: Rs 72,999 onwards

Sale: Available from 8PM onwards on November 13

Colours: Sand Storm, Ultra Violet, Infinite Black

The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution. It uses LTPO technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustments up to 120Hz, and also includes a 165Hz mode aimed at gaming. Brightness peaks at 1,800 nits in high brightness mode and can drop as low as 1 nit for comfortable viewing at night. The display carries TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification and includes features like Eye Comfort Reminder and Eye Comfort Gaming Mode to help reduce eye strain.

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, supported by a dedicated chip for improving touch responsiveness and a separate Wi-Fi module for more stable connectivity. It comes with up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage and is available in 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra and 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra Plus RAM options. The phone packs a 7300mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. For cameras, the OnePlus 15 includes a 50MP Sony IMX906 main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP S5KJN5 telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom and OIS, and a 50MP OV50D ultra-wide camera with a 116-degree field of view. On the front, there is a 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie camera with autofocus.