Sandisk launches 'world's smallest' 1TB Type-C flash drive: Check details

SanDisk has launched a new ultra-compact USB-C flash drive called the SanDisk Extreme Fit. The company describes it as a “plug-and-stay” storage solution, highlighting how small it is — compact enough to remain plugged into a laptop at all times. SanDisk said that the Extreme Fit is the world’s smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive, although it is also available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants.

The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive is already available in the US through SanDisk’s official online store. However, it has not yet appeared on the Indian website.

SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive: Details

Based on the product images shared by SanDisk , the Extreme Fit features an L-shaped design. It plugs into a USB-C port but sits slightly upright rather than extending outward horizontally, helping it stay nearly flush when connected to a laptop. SanDisk calls this a “plug-and-stay” design, implying that users can treat it almost like a permanent storage expansion — similar in concept to how some use SD cards on laptops.