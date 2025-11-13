Home / Technology / Tech News / Sandisk launches 'world's smallest' 1TB Type-C flash drive: Check details

Sandisk launches 'world's smallest' 1TB Type-C flash drive: Check details

SanDisk describes the new Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive as a "plug-and-stay" storage solution, suggesting it is compact enough to remain plugged into a laptop at all times

SanDisk said that the Extreme Fit is the world's smallest high-capacity USB-C flash drive, available with up to 1TB storage
SanDisk said that the Extreme Fit is the world’s smallest high-capacity USB-C flash drive, available with up to 1TB storage (Source: Sandisk online store US)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 12:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SanDisk has launched a new ultra-compact USB-C flash drive called the SanDisk Extreme Fit. The company describes it as a “plug-and-stay” storage solution, highlighting how small it is — compact enough to remain plugged into a laptop at all times. SanDisk said that the Extreme Fit is the world’s smallest 1TB USB-C flash drive, although it is also available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants.
 
The SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive is already available in the US through SanDisk’s official online store. However, it has not yet appeared on the Indian website.

SanDisk Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive: Details

Based on the product images shared by SanDisk, the Extreme Fit features an L-shaped design. It plugs into a USB-C port but sits slightly upright rather than extending outward horizontally, helping it stay nearly flush when connected to a laptop. SanDisk calls this a “plug-and-stay” design, implying that users can treat it almost like a permanent storage expansion — similar in concept to how some use SD cards on laptops.
The flash drive comes in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB capacities and uses USB 3.2 Gen 1, delivering transfer speeds of up to 400MB/s on models with 128GB or more. The 64GB version is limited to 300MB/s.
 
The Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive also works with the SanDisk Memory Zone app for Windows and macOS. The app helps manage files, back up photos, free up device storage, and restore data when needed. Users can also enable automatic backups through the drive.

SANDISK Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive: Compatibility

  • Windows PCs: Windows 10 or newer
  • Apple Macs: macOS 12 or newer
  • iPads: iPadOS 15 or newer

SANDISK Extreme Fit USB-C Flash Drive: Specifications

  • Capacity: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB
  • Connector: USB-C
  • Sequential Read Performance: Up to 400MB/s
  • Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1
  • Dimensions (L x W x H): 0.73-inch x 0.54-inch x 0.63-inch
  • Weight: 3gms

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI updates ChatGPT with GPT 5.1 models, new personalities: What's new

Google app gets Pinterest-like 'Images' tab: Check what's new, availability

OnePlus 15 India launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Apple unveils iPhone Pocket with Miyake Design Studio - here's what it does

How to check real-time AQI for your area using Google Maps? Details inside

Topics :Technology NewsSandiskData storageUSB

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story