Valve unveils new Steam Machine, Frame VR headset and more arriving in 2026

The parent company of Steam, Valve, has unveiled three new hardware devices, which are set to launch next year. Valve’s Steam Machine, Steam Frame, and Steam Controller are set to launch in the Spring of 2026. The Steam Machine is like a hybrid PC/console hardware, which would be similar to Xbox and PlayStation consoles to some extent. The Steam Frame is a wireless VR headset that comes with two controllers and a plug-and-play 6GHz wireless adapter for a dedicated link for both VR and non-VR streaming. The Steam Controller is akin to any other gaming console controller, like Sony’s wireless controller or Xbox wireless controller.

The company has not yet announced a definite release date. It has also not announced the pricing or the availability of all three devices. ALSO READ: OnePlus 15 India launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect Steam Frame: Details Valve describes the Steam Frame as a wireless, streaming-focused VR headset designed for both virtual reality and traditional content. It includes two controllers and a plug-and-play 6GHz wireless adapter that creates a dedicated connection for smooth VR and non-VR streaming. The Steam Frame uses foveated streaming to sharpen image quality in the areas you’re actively looking at. The headset can access your entire Steam library, but it’s not limited to Steam — it also supports PC and mobile VR games and apps.

Inside, the Steam Frame is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB or 1TB of UFS storage, and a 21.6Wh rechargeable Li-ion battery. The visuals are handled by dual 4K LCD displays (2160 × 2160 per eye) with up to a 144Hz refresh rate, along with inside-out tracking, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.3 support. Steam Machine: Details Valve has unveiled a new Steam Machine, marking its return to hybrid gaming hardware nearly a decade after the first model debuted in 2015 with SteamOS. The compact system, built around a custom AMD architecture, features a Zen 4 6C, 12T CPU paired with an RDNA3 GPU with 28 compute units, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and an additional 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. It will be available in 512GB and 2TB SSD storage options. The hardware is housed in a six-inch cube-shaped chassis with a swappable front panel for personalisation.

Valve claims the new model delivers six times more performance than the Steam Deck. In terms of display support, the system can handle 4K gaming at up to 240Hz or 8K at 60Hz via DisplayPort 1.4, while its HDMI 2.0 output supports 4K at 120Hz. Connectivity options include two front USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, two rear USB-A 2.0 ports, a rear USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, Ethernet, and a microSD card slot, offering flexibility for peripherals and external storage. ALSO READ: OPPO Find X9 and X9 Pro to launch in India on Nov 18: Check specifications Steam Controller: Details The Steam Controller is designed to pair with both the Steam Machine and Steam Frame, while also being compatible with PCs, laptops, and other devices. It sports a distinct design that includes two trackpads positioned beneath parallel thumbsticks, marking a clear evolution from the original Steam Controller. The thumbsticks use TMR technology for improved accuracy and long-term durability. Other key features include motion controls, high-definition haptic feedback, a dedicated Steam button for store navigation, and a quick access menu for notifications and system controls.