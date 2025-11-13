Apple releases iOS 26.2 dev beta 2 for iPhones: What's new, how to update

iOS 26.2 developer beta 2: What’s new
- Games app navigation: The Games app now includes options to sort and filter the library, improved controller-based navigation and real-time score updates during gameplay.
- Measure redesign: Apple's Measure app now features a Liquid Glass design for the level, with two Liquid Glass bubbles instead of white circles.
- CarPlay update: Users can now turn off pinned conversations for Messages directly from CarPlay settings.
- Menu Animations: Animations have been updated for pop-out menus that expand from corner buttons. The new version is said to be faster and more fluid, resembling the one Apple previewed at WWDC.
iOS 26.2 developer beta 2: Eligible models
- iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
- iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e
- iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)
iOS 26.2 developer beta 2: How to update
- Sign in to Apple Developer website and enroll for the iOS 26 beta program
- Make sure that your iPhone is signed in with the Apple Account you used to sign into to the Apple Developer website
- On your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update
- Go to ‘Beta Updates’ and choose iOS 26 developer beta
- When iOS 26.2 developer beta is available for your iPhone, install it from Software Update.
