Apple releases iOS 26.2 dev beta 2 for iPhones: What's new, how to update

Apple has rolled out the second developer beta of iOS 26.2 for iPhones. The latest beta build introduces several minor but meaningful refinements across apps and system settings. According to a report from MacRumors, iOS 26.2 developer beta 2 brings updates to the Games app, CarPlay and Measure, along with smoother menu animations and interface tweaks. These changes aim to enhance usability and bring a more polished experience ahead of the public rollout.

iOS 26.2 developer beta 2: What’s new

Games app navigation: The Games app now includes options to sort and filter the library, improved controller-based navigation and real-time score updates during gameplay.

Measure redesign: Apple's Measure app now features a Liquid Glass design for the level, with two Liquid Glass bubbles instead of white circles.

CarPlay update: Users can now turn off pinned conversations for Messages directly from CarPlay settings.

Menu Animations: Animations have been updated for pop-out menus that expand from corner buttons. The new version is said to be faster and more fluid, resembling the one Apple previewed at WWDC.

Apple has already rolled out iOS 26.2 public beta 1. This earlier version introduced a Lock Screen customisation slider and brought improvements to several built-in apps, such as Reminders, Health and Podcasts. It also expanded AirPods Live Translation support to users in the European Union.

iOS 26.2 developer beta 2: Eligible models iPhone 17 series: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air

iPhone 16 series: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 series: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14 series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13 series: iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12 series: iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11 series: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)