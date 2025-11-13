iQOO 15 pre-booking starts Nov 20: Check exclusive offers, expected specs

iQOO 15 Pre-booking: Details
- 12-month extended warranty
- Bundled iQOO TWS 1e earbuds
- Exclusive launch day offers
- Display: 6.85-inch AMOLED display, 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 2600 nits of peak brightness
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
- RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB UFS 4.1
- Operating system: Android 16-based OriginOS 6
- Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP periscope telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 7,000mAh
- Charging: 100W ultra-fast flash charging, and 40W wireless charging
- Protection: IP68, IP69
