iQOO 15 pre-booking starts Nov 20: Check exclusive offers, expected specs

iQOO has announced that its upcoming flagship smartphone, the iQOO 15, will be available for pre-booking starting November 20. Customers who pre-book will receive benefits such as a 12-month extended warranty and a pair of iQOO TWS 1e earbuds at no additional cost. The smartphone is scheduled to launch in India on November 26. The iQOO 15 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and feature a Samsung 2K M14 OLED display.

iQOO 15 Pre-booking: Details

iQOO has announced that pre-bookings for the iQOO 15 will begin on November 20. To pre-book the smartphone, customers will need to pay a token amount of Rs 1,000 which the company said is refundable. Customers who prebook the smartphone will also get a Priority Pass for early access to the device. According to iQOO, the Priority Passes are limited in number and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pre-booking benefit includes: 12-month extended warranty

Bundled iQOO TWS 1e earbuds

Exclusive launch day offers iQOO 15: What to expect The iQOO 15 has been confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and include a Q3 computing chip to boost gaming performance. This setup enables full-scenario ray tracing and ensures smoother frame rates. The company said that the smartphone will feature a Samsung 2K M14 LEAD OLED display of 144Hz refresh rate and 2,600 nits peak brightness in high brightness mode (HBM), along with support for Dolby Vision HDR. ALSO READ: Google updates Gemini Live to be more expressive and natural: What's new The iQOO 15 will come with a 7,000mAh battery with 40W wireless charging support and may come with 100W wired charging support. The iQOO 15 will boast a 50MP main camera, complemented by a 50MP periscope telephoto camera and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. As for selfies, the iQOO 15 will likely sport a 32MP camera.