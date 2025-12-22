OnePlus 15T may feature compact design, 7000mAh battery: What to expect

OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to expand its flagship 15 series with a new compact smartphone. According to Mashable India, the device is expected to be called the OnePlus 15T. Details surfaced online suggest that the smartphone will likely be powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, focusing on performance in a smaller form factor. The smartphone is expected to pack a 7000mAh battery.

The device is expected to debut in China sometime in the first half of 2026. Going by OnePlus’ earlier launch strategy, a smartphone with similar specifications could be introduced in India at a later stage under a different name, possibly the OnePlus 15s. However, the company has not shared any official details so far.

OnePlus 15T: What to expect ALSO READ: Samsung may launch Galaxy S26 series in February 2026: What to expect According to the report, the OnePlus 15T may come with a 6.3-inch flat AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to feature a metal frame and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor placed under the display. Despite its compact size, the OnePlus 15T could house a battery larger than 7,000mAh. The OnePlus 15T smartphone is also expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. For imaging, the OnePlus 15T is said to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens. The report suggested that the smartphone’s focus is on optical zoom rather than adding multiple camera sensors. As reported, OnePlus is also said to be testing new accessories, including a magnetic snap-on case that may be available in white and grey colour options.