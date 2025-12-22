Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 15T may feature compact design, 7000mAh battery: What to expect

OnePlus 15T may feature compact design, 7000mAh battery: What to expect

The Anticipated OnePlus 15s could share specifications with the OnePlus 15T which is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and feature dual 50MP cameras

OnePlus 13T
OnePlus 13T
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 11:38 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to expand its flagship 15 series with a new compact smartphone. According to Mashable India, the device is expected to be called the OnePlus 15T. Details surfaced online suggest that the smartphone will likely be powered by the Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, focusing on performance in a smaller form factor. The smartphone is expected to pack a 7000mAh battery. 
 
The device is expected to debut in China sometime in the first half of 2026. Going by OnePlus’ earlier launch strategy, a smartphone with similar specifications could be introduced in India at a later stage under a different name, possibly the OnePlus 15s. However, the company has not shared any official details so far.

OnePlus 15T: What to expect

According to the report, the OnePlus 15T may come with a 6.3-inch flat AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to feature a metal frame and a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor placed under the display. Despite its compact size, the OnePlus 15T could house a battery larger than 7,000mAh. The OnePlus 15T smartphone is also expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.  
For imaging, the OnePlus 15T is said to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens. The report suggested that the smartphone’s focus is on optical zoom rather than adding multiple camera sensors. As reported, OnePlus is also said to be testing new accessories, including a magnetic snap-on case that may be available in white and grey colour options. 

OnePlus 15T: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.3-inch flat AMOLED, 1.5K resolution,165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary sensor + 50MP telephoto sensor
  • Battery: 7,000mAh 
  • Build: Metal frame
  • Fingerprint sensor: 3D ultrasonic sensor under the display
  • Accessories: Magnetic snap-on case in white and grey
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CERT-In warns of 'GhostPairing' targeting Indian WhatsApp users: What is it

Business that's hiring as AI race hots up: GCCs outpace IT giants

Why do AI chatbots use 'I'? The design choice behind humanlike bots

Samsung opens SmartThings to 3rd party cameras by enabling Matter support

Samsung announces 2nm Exynos 2600 in time for Galaxy S26 series: What's new

Topics :OnePlusTech NewsOnePlus in Indiagadgets

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story