OnePlus introduces 'Glacier Battery' technology in collaboration with CATL

Battery based on Glacier Battery technology will debut with the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, which is set to launch in China in coming weeks

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 5:42 PM IST
OnePlus on June 20 introduced a new battery technology called “Glacier Battery” in collaboration with Chinese battery manufacturer and technology company Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL). The Chinese smartphone maker announced on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform, that the technology will allow the company to increase the battery capacity on smartphones while reducing the size of the battery. According to OnePlus, it has managed to incorporate a 6,100 mAh battery into its upcoming OnePlus Ace 3 Pro smartphone using this newly developed technology.

OnePlus Glacier Battery technology: What is it

OnePlus said that it has developed a "high-capacity bionic silicon-carbon material" which it then used to achieve 763Wh/L energy density for its new smartphone batteries. The company claimed that this is 23.1 per cent higher than the energy density of standard graphite batteries.

Additionally, the company said that despite its higher capacity, batteries developed using OnePlus Glacier Battery technology offer higher charging speed, longer life and stable voltage. The company claimed that the new 6100mAh Glacier batteries with 100W charging support takes only 36 minutes to go from 1 per cent charge to 100 per cent. Additionally, after four years of use the batteries will still retain more than 80 per cent of its original capacity.

OnePlus will be introducing the new battery technology with the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro smartphone. It is likely that OnePlus will incorporate Glacier batteries into its future flagship smartphones including the OnePlus 13 series smartphones that are expected to launch early next year.

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

