Snapchat introduces Gen-AI advancements for enhanced AR experience: Details

Snap-owned social media platform Snapchat has introduced a generative artificial intelligence suite, which is part of the new Lens Studio 5.0 release. This on-device AI model will power the augmented reality (AR) experience for users. Snapchat said it is previewing Snap’s real-time image model that “can instantly bring your imagination to life in AR”. Using AI, Snapchat will allow users to type in an idea for a transformation and generate vivid AR experiences in real time.

With the new AI features, Snapchat said that users will be able to change surroundings in their videos. The update will ensure that the changes align with the light and colours in the video and offer a seamless experience, said Snapchat. The new on-device AI model will utilise the text prompt by the user to generate a custom lens.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Snapchat is also launching a suite of AI tools to let creators enhance the AR experience. The recently announced update to Snapchat’s developer platform, Lens Studio includes features like new face effects and Immersive ML. New face effects lets creators change the user’s face based on written prompt or uploaded image whereas Immersive ML transforms face, body and surrounding of the user in real time. The update also offers an AI assistant to help developers build 3D models.

Previously, Snapchat users could only do basic addition to the video but with this new update, the special effects added to the image are expected to appear more realistic.

Soon users of Snapchat will also be able to generate 3D assets using text or image prompts. For example, a 3D character head will imitate expressions of the user and also create face masks and textures.

Access to the new model will be available in the upcoming months for users and late in the year for creators.

Earlier, Snapchat launched ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot and allows subscribers to share AI-generated snaps with friends.