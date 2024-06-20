Home / Technology / Tech News / Snapchat introduces Gen-AI advancements for enhanced AR experience: Details

Snapchat introduces Gen-AI advancements for enhanced AR experience: Details

The suite of AI features from Snapchat will be available in upcoming months and will let users change the surroundings in the videos using augmented reality

Snap, Snapchat
Photo: Bloomberg
Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Snap-owned social media platform Snapchat has introduced a generative artificial intelligence suite, which is part of the new Lens Studio 5.0 release. This on-device AI model will power the augmented reality (AR) experience for users. Snapchat said it is previewing Snap’s real-time image model that “can instantly bring your imagination to life in AR”. Using AI, Snapchat will allow users to type in an idea for a transformation and generate vivid AR experiences in real time.

With the new AI features, Snapchat said that users will be able to change surroundings in their videos. The update will ensure that the changes align with the light and colours in the video and offer a seamless experience, said Snapchat. The new on-device AI model will utilise the text prompt by the user to generate a custom lens.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Snapchat is also launching a suite of AI tools to let creators enhance the AR experience. The recently announced update to Snapchat’s developer platform, Lens Studio includes features like new face effects and Immersive ML. New face effects lets creators change the user’s face based on written prompt or uploaded image whereas Immersive ML transforms face, body and surrounding of the user in real time. The update also offers an AI assistant to help developers build 3D models.

Previously, Snapchat users could only do basic addition to the video but with this new update, the special effects added to the image are expected to appear more realistic.

Soon users of Snapchat will also be able to generate 3D assets using text or image prompts. For example, a 3D character head will imitate expressions of the user and also create face masks and textures.

Access to the new model will be available in the upcoming months for users and late in the year for creators.

Earlier, Snapchat launched ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot and allows subscribers to share AI-generated snaps with friends.

Also Read

OpenAI: Altman confirms improvements to GPT-4 and ChatGPT at May 13 event

Now, OpenAI's ChatGPT remembers details to offer personalised experience

ChatGPT: OpenAI opens up AI chatbot without necessitating account signup

OpenAI's ChatGPT facing widespread outage across web and smartphone app

OpenAI makes ChatGPT-4o's advanced tools available to users in free tier

Vivo Y58 5G smartphone with 6000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Why does the rise of Nvidia and AI remind people of the dot-com boom?

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) gaming laptop launched in India: Check details

YouTube Music tests 'Ask for Music' AI feature: What is it and how it works

Google offers an option to simplify toolbar on Gmail for web: How it works

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Augmented realityArtificial intelligenceSnapchatTechnology

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story