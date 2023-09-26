OnePlus announces Android 14-based OxygenOS 14: What's new, rollout details

Chinese technology brand OnePlus has unveiled the OxygenOS 14, its Android 14 operating system-based user interface. OnePlus said the OxygenOS 14 will bring performance upgrades together with enhanced UI design, new ringtones, and more. Below are the details on what is coming to OnePlus smartphones with the OxygenOS 14:

OxygenOS 14: What is new

OnePlus said the OxygenOS 14 would debut its Trinity Engine 1, a new platform for system-wide performance boost. According to OnePlus, the new platform would bring its Vita (Vitalisation) enhancements to CPU, RAM, and ROM. It would allow OnePlus to optimise smartphones’ internal resources to achieve a boost in performance without compromising on battery life.

The new OS update will also have HyperRendering, HyperTouch and HyperBoost technologies to generate better in-game graphics, ensuring precise touch control and AI-based graphics elements arrangement techniques.





OnePlus said that OxygenOS 14 will also get new privacy features, including photo management permission that restrict apps from accessing media directly. When it is enabled, apps would need to request authorisation through a pop-up window to access photos and videos.

OxygenOS 14 will bring new UI features such as the Aquamorphic Design 2.0 for new transition effects, animations, music, and colour systems. The new update will also bring Fluid Cloud, which would present notifications within bubbles, capsules, and panels.

A new File Dock feature has also been added by OnePlus to allow sharing of information through the Dock or other applications by using gestures.

Rollout plan

OnePlus said it plans to roll out the OxygenOS 14 on the OnePlus 11 5G smartphone first by mid-November, and then bring it to more devices later.