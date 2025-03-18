Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OnePlus might be working on another foldable smartphone, incoming 'Pagani'?

OnePlus might be working on another foldable smartphone, incoming 'Pagani'?

Reportedly, OnePlus is working on a book-style foldable that is internally codenamed 'Pagani'. The reports contradicts February announcement where it confirmed not to release a foldable this year

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The rumours about the next foldable from OnePlus have surfaced again despite the Chinese consumer technology company clarifying that it will not be releasing a foldable device this year. It seems like the company is still working on a foldable phone despite denying all possibilities of the launch in 2025. 
 
Earlier in February, OnePlus said, “At OnePlus, our core strength and passion lie in setting new benchmarks and challenging the status quo across all product categories. With that in mind, we’ve carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year.”
 
 
The consumer technology company seemed to have dropped a subtle hint here that it is not releasing a foldable phone this year, but it is in the works to make a foldable phone that will set new benchmarks and challenge the status quo across all product categories.

Pagani: OnePlus’ next foldable smartphone?
 
Consumer technology news platform 9to5Google cited reports that suggest OnePlus is working on a foldable device codenamed “Pagani,” and it might be a book-style foldable phone.
 
The report added that, at the moment, there is no official word on this device but it might share the same general form factor as OnePlus Open and Oppo Find N5. The report further stated that considering OnePlus’ statement, such a device wouldn’t be released during the current calendar year.
 
It is to be noted that these are just rumours and speculations, and it is highly possible that the next foldable OnePlus smartphone might be just a plain sequel to the OnePlus Open, held back by another year for some reason.

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

