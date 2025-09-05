OnePlus Pad 3: India pricing and variants
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 42,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 47,999
- Colours: Storm Blue and Frosted Silver
OnePlus Pad 3: Availability and offers
- Bank discount of Rs 5000 on select credit cards
- No-interest EMI plans up to 12 months
- Complimentary Stylo 2 pen and Folio (for customers purchasing between September 5-7)
OnePlus Pad 3: Details
OnePlus Pad 3: Specification
- Display: 13.2-inch LCD display, 3392x2400 (3.4k) resolution, 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 900nits brightness in HBM
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
- RAM: 12GB / 16GB
- Storage: 256GB / 512GB
- Rear camera: 13MP
- Front camera: 8MP
- Speakers: 8 Speakers (4 Woofers + 4 Tweeters)
- Battery: 12,140mAh
- Charging: 80W wired
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app