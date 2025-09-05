Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus Pad 3 goes on sale in India: Check price, introductory offers, more

OnePlus Pad 3 goes on sale in India: Check price, introductory offers, more

OnePlus Pad 3 launches in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite, 13.2-inch 3.4K display, 80W fast charging, AI features, starting at Rs 42,999

OnePlus Pad 3
OnePlus Pad 3
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 12:09 PM IST
OnePlus’ flagship tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, is now available for purchase in India, starting at Rs 42,999. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and sporting a 13.2-inch 3.4K resolution display, the Pad 3 is being offered with introductory offers that include a bank discount, no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans, and more. 

OnePlus Pad 3: India pricing and variants

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 42,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 47,999
  • Colours: Storm Blue and Frosted Silver

OnePlus Pad 3: Availability and offers

The OnePlus Pad 3 is available across the OnePlus website, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, as well as at select retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and more.
 
Customers can avail the following benefits as part of the introductory offer:
  • Bank discount of Rs 5000 on select credit cards
  • No-interest EMI plans up to 12 months
  • Complimentary Stylo 2 pen and Folio (for customers purchasing between September 5-7)

OnePlus Pad 3: Details

The OnePlus Pad 3 sports a slim metal unibody design, measuring under six mm in thickness. It features a 13.2-inch LCD screen with 3392 x 2400 resolution (3.4K), an adaptive refresh rate up to 144Hz, and Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ support. For audio, the tablet is equipped with an eight-speaker array consisting of four woofers and four tweeters.
 
It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, paired with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The Pad 3 houses a 12,140mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
 
On the software side, the tablet ships with several AI-driven features, including AI Writer and AI Summarise. It also integrates Google’s Gemini AI assistant and the Circle to Search gesture tool. Additionally, the upgraded Open Canvas system allows enhanced multitasking with system-wide drag-and-drop functionality and a split-screen layout that supports up to three apps simultaneously.

OnePlus Pad 3: Specification

  • Display: 13.2-inch LCD display, 3392x2400 (3.4k) resolution, 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 900nits brightness in HBM
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: 12GB / 16GB
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB
  • Rear camera: 13MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Speakers: 8 Speakers (4 Woofers + 4 Tweeters)
  • Battery: 12,140mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired
 

Topics :OnePlusOnePlus in IndiaTablets

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

