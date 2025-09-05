ALSO READ: OnePlus Pad 3 review: Premium Android tablet with real multitasking muscle OnePlus’ flagship tablet, the OnePlus Pad 3, is now available for purchase in India, starting at Rs 42,999. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and sporting a 13.2-inch 3.4K resolution display, the Pad 3 is being offered with introductory offers that include a bank discount, no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans, and more.

OnePlus Pad 3: India pricing and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 42,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 47,999

Colours: Storm Blue and Frosted Silver

OnePlus Pad 3: Availability and offers

The OnePlus Pad 3 is available across the OnePlus website, OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, as well as at select retailers such as Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales and more.

Customers can avail the following benefits as part of the introductory offer: Bank discount of Rs 5000 on select credit cards

No-interest EMI plans up to 12 months

Complimentary Stylo 2 pen and Folio (for customers purchasing between September 5-7) OnePlus Pad 3: Details The OnePlus Pad 3 sports a slim metal unibody design, measuring under six mm in thickness. It features a 13.2-inch LCD screen with 3392 x 2400 resolution (3.4K), an adaptive refresh rate up to 144Hz, and Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ support. For audio, the tablet is equipped with an eight-speaker array consisting of four woofers and four tweeters.