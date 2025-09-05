Google is rolling out its latest AI video generation model, Veo 3, to Google Photos. According to a Google blog, it will allow users to transform their still photos into short, higher-quality video clips directly from the mobile app’s Create tab. The update is currently available to users in the US.

The Veo 3 AI video model was first unveiled at Google’s I/O developer conference in May and later added to the Gemini app in July, where it allowed subscribers to generate AI-powered videos.

Veo 3 in Google Photos

Google Photos initiated in-app video generation through the Veo 2-powered “Photo to video” feature earlier this year. The feature lets users select a photo and either apply “subtle movements” or a random “I’m feeling lucky” animation. The tool would then create a six-second clip that could be saved or shared.

However, the addition of Veo 3 is expected to raise the quality of these clips. With this update, videos will now be four seconds long, and while audio support is not yet included, the visuals will be sharper. Google noted that the feature will remain free, but with a limited number of video generations. Subscribers of AI Pro and AI Ultra will get additional generations as part of their plans. The upgraded tool can be found inside the Create hub in Google Photos. Alongside Veo 3, the hub offers tools to remix photos into new styles, design collages, create montages, make GIFs, and even generate cinematic, moving 3D images.