Now, Google Photos lets you create videos from static images: How it works

Google Photos adds the Veo 3 video model to its Photo to video tool, letting users turn still images into short, high-quality video clips with AI-powered animations

Google Photo's 'Image to Video' feature powered by Veo 3
Google Photo's 'Photo to Video' feature powered by Veo 3
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 11:38 AM IST
Google is rolling out its latest AI video generation model, Veo 3, to Google Photos. According to a Google blog, it will allow users to transform their still photos into short, higher-quality video clips directly from the mobile app’s Create tab. The update is currently available to users in the US.
 
The Veo 3 AI video model was first unveiled at Google’s I/O developer conference in May and later added to the Gemini app in July, where it allowed subscribers to generate AI-powered videos.

Veo 3 in Google Photos

Google Photos initiated in-app video generation through the Veo 2-powered “Photo to video” feature earlier this year. The feature lets users select a photo and either apply “subtle movements” or a random “I’m feeling lucky” animation. The tool would then create a six-second clip that could be saved or shared.
 
However, the addition of Veo 3 is expected to raise the quality of these clips. With this update, videos will now be four seconds long, and while audio support is not yet included, the visuals will be sharper. Google noted that the feature will remain free, but with a limited number of video generations. Subscribers of AI Pro and AI Ultra will get additional generations as part of their plans.
 
The upgraded tool can be found inside the Create hub in Google Photos. Alongside Veo 3, the hub offers tools to remix photos into new styles, design collages, create montages, make GIFs, and even generate cinematic, moving 3D images. 

Google Photos’ Create tab

Google explained that the Create tab in the Photos app brings together all creative tools including Photo to video, Remix, collages, highlight videos, and more in one place, allowing users to explore and express their creativity with ease. 

The Create tab offers tools like:

  • Photo to video – Add motion to still photos with Veo 3, choosing “Subtle movement” or “I’m feeling lucky.”
  • Remix – Reimagine photos in styles like anime, comic, sketch, or 3D animation.
  • Collage – Combine multiple photos with customisable layouts and editing tools.
  • Highlight videos – Automatically create montages from galleries using search terms like “Mom” or “Paris.”
  • Cinematic photos – Turn still shots into moving, 3D-style images.
  • Animations – Convert multiple photos into a single animated GIF.

Topics :Google imagesGoogle appsGoogle phonesGoogle AndroidGoogle's AI

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

