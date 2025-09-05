Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Qi2 wireless charging, Edge model, more expected

Samsung’s next generation flagship Galaxy S26 series may soon join Apple’s iPhones and Google’s Pixel 10 series in supporting magnetic wireless charging. As reported by 9to5Google, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to adopt the Qi2 wireless charging standard, which uses magnetic coils to ensure better alignment between the phone and charger.

Magnetic charging, however, isn’t the only update. The report also suggests that at least one Galaxy S26 model will sport a wide horizontal camera bar stretching across the rear panel, similar to the design anticipated for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.

Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect

According to the report, images of dummy units of the Galaxy S26 phones have surfaced online revealing several key design elements. The series will likely encompass three models: a standard “Galaxy S26 Pro,” Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Edge, which is expected to take the place of the Plus model in the lineup.

ALSO READ: Galaxy S26 series: Samsung could drop base and plus models in lineup revamp The Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Ultra are expected to retain much of their predecessors’ design language, featuring triple and penta-camera setups respectively. The main visual change could be a vertically elevated camera housing, similar to the layout Samsung uses on its Galaxy Z Fold series. The biggest shake-up appears to be with the Galaxy S26 Edge. Unlike the S25 Edge, the new model is tipped to feature a large horizontal rear camera module that spans the entire width of the device. Despite this, the dual-camera lenses themselves will remain positioned to the left side. This approach is similar to the design expected on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, which are set to launch on September 9.