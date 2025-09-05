Samsung Galaxy S26 series: Qi2 wireless charging, Edge model, more expected

Samsung’s next generation flagship Galaxy S26 series may soon join Apple’s iPhones and Google’s Pixel 10 series in supporting magnetic wireless charging. As reported by 9to5Google, the Galaxy S26 series is expected to adopt the Qi2 wireless charging standard, which uses magnetic coils to ensure better alignment between the phone and charger.
Magnetic charging, however, isn’t the only update. The report also suggests that at least one Galaxy S26 model will sport a wide horizontal camera bar stretching across the rear panel, similar to the design anticipated for the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.
Samsung Galaxy S26 series: What to expect
According to the report, images of dummy units of the Galaxy S26 phones have surfaced online revealing several key design elements. The series will likely encompass three models: a standard “Galaxy S26 Pro,” Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26 Edge, which is expected to take the place of the Plus model in the lineup.
The Galaxy S26 Pro and Galaxy S26 Ultra are expected to retain much of their predecessors’ design language, featuring triple and penta-camera setups respectively. The main visual change could be a vertically elevated camera housing, similar to the layout Samsung uses on its Galaxy Z Fold series.
The biggest shake-up appears to be with the Galaxy S26 Edge. Unlike the S25 Edge, the new model is tipped to feature a large horizontal rear camera module that spans the entire width of the device. Despite this, the dual-camera lenses themselves will remain positioned to the left side. This approach is similar to the design expected on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, which are set to launch on September 9.
Another detail spotted in the leaked images is a circular cutout on the back panel, suggesting the presence of magnetic coils for Qi2 wireless charging. This mirrors the implementation on Google’s Pixel 10 lineup.
Qi2 is based on Apple’s MagSafe technology and allows devices to attach magnetically to compatible chargers for more efficient power transfer. The standard supports charging speeds up to 15W, with improved alignment reducing heat loss and energy waste. Recently, a new Qi2 25W specification has been announced, matching the maximum speeds currently offered by Apple’s MagSafe on iPhones. It remains unclear, however, whether Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series will adopt this faster 25W tier or remain limited to 15W.
