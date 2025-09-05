OpenAI to simplify job searches with a dedicated AI-powered hiring platform

OpenAI is working on an artificial intelligence (AI) powered hiring platform to connect businesses and employees. Known as the OpenAI Jobs Platform, this platform will position the company as a direct competitor to LinkedIn, which has been slowly including AI features into its application. According to a report by TechCrunch, this platform will likely debut by mid-2026.

As per Fidji Simo, CEO, Applications at OpenAI, the platform will “use AI to help find the perfect matches between what companies need and what workers can offer.” She added that it would help offer a dedicated track for small businesses and local governments to access top AI talent.

The Sam Altman-led company has previously revealed plans of expanding its business in many markets and not being limited to just ChatGPT. The OpenAI Jobs Platform is one of its many new ventures. ALSO READ: OpenAI to launch first AI chip next year in partnership with Broadcom How OpenAI will prepare candidates for its Jobs Platform OpenAI plans to make candidates more suitable for employers and its Jobs Platform by introducing OpenAI Certifications, designed to validate AI fluency at different levels. These certifications will build on the company’s free OpenAI Academy, which helps people access AI learning resources. Candidates will be able to prepare directly within ChatGPT using Study Mode, while businesses can integrate the certifications into their employee development programs.