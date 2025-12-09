Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus Pad Go 2 launches on Dec 17: Watch unboxing, check specs, and more

OnePlus has confirmed Pad Go 2 specifications in a run up to the launch event on December 17. You can watch the unboxing video and check the details in the article below

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 1:48 PM IST
OnePlus will launch the OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet in India on December 17, alongside the OnePlus 15R smartphone. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some specifications of the tablet. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet will sport a 12.1-inch display with 900 nits peak brightness. The tablet will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset. OnePlus has also confirmed that the Pad Go 2 will go on sale starting December 18. 

OnePlus Pad Go 2: What to expect 

OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra. The tablet will sport a 12.1-inch 7:5 aspect ratio display of 900 nits peak brightness and boasting 98 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage. The upcoming OnePlus Pad Go 2 has been confirmed to come with the company's self-developed Open Canvas software for multitasking. 
 
OnePlus Pad Go 2 will pack a 10,050mAh battery, supported by 33W wired charging. According to the company, the battery will offer up to 15 hours of video playback, 53 hours of music playback or 60 full days of standby power. The tablet will also support reverse wired charging. 
  
OnePlus also confirmed that the Pad Go 2 will support stylus input with Stylo accessory.   ALSO READ: POCO C85 5G smartphone with 6000mAh battery in India: Price, specs and more

OnePlus Pad Go 2: Specifications

  • Display: 12.1-inch in 7:5 aspect ratio, 284ppi, 900 nits peak brightness, and 98 per cent DCI-P3
  • Battery: 10,050mAh
  • Charging: 33W SUPERVOOC + reverse wired charging
  • Stylus: Stylo
  • Other Features: Dolby Vision, TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 4.0 certification, Open Canvas software

OnePlus Pad Go 2: Unboxing

 

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

