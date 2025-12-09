OnePlus Pad Go 2 launches on Dec 17: Watch unboxing, check specs, and more

OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus Pad Go 2 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra. The tablet will sport a 12.1-inch 7:5 aspect ratio display of 900 nits peak brightness and boasting 98 per cent DCI-P3 colour coverage. The upcoming OnePlus Pad Go 2 has been confirmed to come with the company's self-developed Open Canvas software for multitasking.