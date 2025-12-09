Samsung begins rolling out One UI 8.5 beta update in India: What's new

Samsung has announced the commencement of the One UI 8.5 beta program. As per the South Korean consumer electronics maker, the new update is aimed at enhancing productivity, privacy, and performance across the Galaxy ecosystem. With this new beta update, users will be able to generate new images without interruption with the updated Photo Assist feature.

The Samsung One UI 8.5 update also brings cross-device features that is said to make managing devices easier, whether users need to manage files, share their network, or communicate with nearby devices.

Samsung One UI 8.5 beta: Availability The Samsung One UI 8.5 beta program is now available to Galaxy S25 series users in select regions, including India, Germany, Korea, Poland, the UK, and the US. However, users will have to enrol themselves through the Samsung Members app to get this update. The stable update of One UI 8.5 might be released for all users sometime next year. ALSO READ: OnePlus 15R: Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 5, 7400 mAh battery, 165Hz display confirmed Samsung One UI 8.5 beta: What’s new Photo editing In the latest One UI 8.5 beta update, users will be able to edit photos while using the Photo Assist feature continuously, without needing to save each iteration. When finished, they will be able to review all the creations in edit history and pick their favourites to keep.

Quick Share Quick Share sharing has been improved, too, in this update. Samsung said that Quick Share will now recognise people in photos and proactively suggest sending them directly to those contacts. Audio broadcast Samsung said that in One UI 8.5 beta update, Audio Broadcast enables effortless communication with LE Audio-supported devices nearby using Auracast. In addition to audio from media sources, users will also be able to broadcast their voice using their Galaxy phone’s built-in microphone. Storage Share Storage Share expands file access across the Galaxy ecosystem by displaying files from other Samsung devices — including tablets and PCs — directly within the My Files app. It also enables users to view their phone’s files from other Galaxy products, including compatible TVs.