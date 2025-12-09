Samsung begins rolling out One UI 8.5 beta update in India: What's new

Samsung One UI 8.5 beta: Availability
Samsung One UI 8.5 beta: What’s new
Photo editing
Quick Share
Audio broadcast
Storage Share
Privacy
- One UI 8.5 adds a fully customisable Quick Panel, letting users rearrange all toggles and sliders.
- Samsung has updated its system design with subtle 3D-style icons and refreshed layouts across first-party apps.
- Several UI elements now feature a “Liquid Glass”-like aesthetic.
- The Clock app introduces new weather-based alarm backgrounds.
- Battery settings have been reorganised with clearer usage breakdowns and improved power-saving modes (Standard and Maximum).
- Accessibility features receive upgrades, including quicker access to Bluetooth hearing-aid controls.
- New magnification tools are available for users navigating with a keyboard or mouse.
- Additional pointer control options have been added, separating Dwell and Corner actions for better precision.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app