Deloitte India launches AI-based tax research platform Tax Pragya

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 12:56 PM IST
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP on Tuesday announced the launch of Tax Pragya, an artificial intelligence-based tax research and summarisation platform for tax professionals in India.
The platform has been developed to support research across income tax, goods and services tax (GST) and transfer pricing on a single interface. It is trained on more than 1.2 million tax cases and over 5,000 Deloitte-authored technical papers, solutions and proprietary expert content.
According to the firm, the platform is designed to process tax-related queries, conduct background searches and generate text-based responses based on authenticated data sets. Users can also move documents and case law into the chat interface for further analysis.
The platform is hosted on a private large language model running on Microsoft Azure and is intended for use across areas such as tax deducted at source (TDS), tax audit reporting, litigation management, GST compliance, transfer pricing and capital gains computation. It can also generate dashboards and audit trails.
Gokul Chaudhri, president, tax, Deloitte India, said: “Tax Pragya represents a pivotal shift in how tax teams of businesses, large or small, can use responsible AI to access technical insights at speed. The outcome is a greater capacity in tax departments for value-adding strategic work. Tax Pragya, our newly launched tax insights platform, blends deep tax expertise with responsible AI and agentic AI. We aim to enable organisations to operate with greater confidence, resilience and strategic tax foresight and build a tech muscle for every tax professional.”
Sumit Singhania, partner, Deloitte India, said the platform was tested internally by more than 2,000 professionals during the pilot phase and is now being offered to clients.
“With Tax Pragya making its debut for our clients, we are transforming the way tax research has been sought and delivered for decades,” Singhania said.
