Home / Technology / Gadgets / POCO C85 5G smartphone with 6000mAh battery in India: Price, specs and more

POCO C85 5G smartphone with 6000mAh battery in India: Price, specs and more

The POCO C85 5G features MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 6000 mAh battery, 6.9-inch HD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate, and IP64 protection. It will go on sale from December 16

POCO C85 5G

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

POCO has launched the C85 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, the smartphone is equipped with a 6000 mAh battery. The smartphone sports a 6.9-inch HD+ display of a 120Hz refresh rate. It measures 7.99mm in thickness and features a dual-tone finish. The company said that the POCO C85 smartphone delivers more than two days of battery usage.

POCO C85 5G: Price and variants

  • 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 11,999
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,499
Colours: Mystic Purple, Spring Green and Power Black colours

POCO C85 5G: Availability and offers

The POCO C85 will go on sale starting December 16 on Flipkart. As part of the introductory offer, buyers can get a bank discount of Rs 1,000 on select cards or opt for an exchange bonus of Rs 1000 on eligible devices. A three-month no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) option is also available. According to the company, these offers are valid only on the first day of sale. 
 

POCO C85 5G: Details

The POCO C85 5G sports a 6.9-inch display of a 120Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution and up to 810 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone measures 7.99mm in thickness. The company said that the display carries TUV certifications for low blue light, flicker-free, and circadian protection. The POCO C85 5G smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, which supports expandable storage of up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For the battery, the smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W wired charging and 10W reverse charging support.
 
For photography, the POCO C85 5G features a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor. At the front, the smartphone features an 8MP camera. The smartphone carries an IP64 rating, offering resistance against splashes of water and dust. The POCO C85 5G smartphone ships with Android 15. The company has promised two Android upgrades and four years of security updates. 

POCO C85 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and up to 810 nits brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 
  • RAM: Up to 16GB (including up to 8GB virtual RAM)
  • Battery: 6000mAh battery 
  • Charging: 33W wired, 10W reverse charging
  • Rear Camera: 50MP Primary
  • Front Camera: 8MP 
  • Software: HyperOS 2.2 on Android 15 
  • Design: 7.99mm
  • Protection: IP64 
 

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

