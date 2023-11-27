OnePlus releases first look for the OnePlus 12 ahead of launch in China

OnePlus has unveiled the first look of its upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone. The Chinese electronics brand has also announced that it will hold its tenth-anniversary event on December 4, while the flagship OnePlus 12 smartphone will be introduced on December 5 for the Chinese market.

The smartphone boasts a punch-hole front camera setup integrated into a curved display panel. At the rear, the OnePlus 12 sports a triple camera setup in a circular arrangement with Hasselblad branding, resembling its predecessor.

The most prominent design change on the OnePlus 12 is to switch the Alert Slider to the left-hand side of the phone, which allows OnePlus to introduce a new integrated antenna and the Alert Slider solution on the new device.

OnePlus says, based on internal testing, it has determined that the optimal position for gaming antennas is between the forefingers of the user when the phone is held in landscape orientation. However, the space is currently occupied by the Alert Slider on the OnePlus 11. By relocating the Alert Slider to the opposite side of the phone, better gaming antennas can be deployed on the OnePlus 12.

There has not been any official announcement regarding the global launch of the OnePlus 12 smartphone but it is expected to debut in India and other regions by January 2024.

Earlier, OnePlus China has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone will be available in Frost White, Cyan Green, and Obsidian Black colour options. According to some media reports, OnePlus might launch a special variant for the upcoming smartphone featuring a wood grain texture on the back, paying tribute to the original OnePlus One smartphone that boasted a similar finish on the rear.

OnePlus 12: Confirmed Specifications

OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 12 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip. Besides, at the display maker BOE's event in China, the company showcased display-related enhancements while confirming that the smartphone would feature a 2K resolution AMOLED screen.

For Imaging, OnePlus has already confirmed that the Chinese variant of its upcoming OnePlus 12 smartphone will feature a Sony LYT-808 sensor. The Sony LYT-808 sensor on the OnePlus 12 is expected to be a variation of LYT-T808 sensor, which was featured on the OnePlus Open foldable.