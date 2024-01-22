Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus to introduce Google WearOS-powered smartwatch at MWC: Details here

OnePlus to introduce Google WearOS-powered smartwatch at MWC: Details here

Representative Image: OnePlus Watch
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 10:52 AM IST
Chinese electronic brand OnePlus would likely unveil a Google WearOS-powered smartwatch at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, US. Expected to be called the OnePlus Watch 2, the smartwatch would likely be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip. Though a second-generation smartwatch from OnePlus, it is expected to be a fresh offering since the first-generation model was based on OnePlus’ proprietary operating system.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is expected to retain the circular dial design with a metal frame from the previous generation model. The smartwatch would likely sport a slightly bigger 1.43-inch AMOLED display. According to reports, the smartwatch will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset which is built on a 4nm architecture.

The original OnePlus Watch was launched in April 2021 with a 46mm round dial and a 2.5D curved glass AMOLED display. The smartwatch supported over 110 workout modes alongside blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, stress detection, rapid heart rate alert, and more. The OnePlus Watch was IP68 certified for water and dust resistance and housed a 402mAh battery. Launched at Rs 14,999, the watch came in midnight black and moonlight silver variants.

OnePlus Watch 2: Expected specification
  • Display:  1.43-inch AMOLED display
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1
  • RAM: 4GB
  • OS: WearOS
  • Sensors: Tri-axial Acceleration Sensor, Gyroscope Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Barometric Sensor, SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitor, Optical Heart Beat Sensor, Capacitance Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor
  • Protection: IP68
  • Colours: Black and White

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 10:52 AM IST

