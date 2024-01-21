Quantum computing will unleash full potential of AI: Pasqal co-founder

Pasqal, a Paris-based technology startup, was co-founded in 2019 by Nobel Prize winner Alain Aspect. It has raised more than $140 million to bring its technology to the quantum computing market. GEORGES-OLIVIER REYMOND, another co-founder of Pasqal, spoke with Pranjal Sharma at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos about applying quantum computing, which uses the principles of fundamental physics to solve extremely complex problems, in India. Edited excerpts.

Quantum computing is now a tangible reality for immediate use, enabling calculations that were previously impossible. Pasqal is deploying its leadership in a sector at the heart of a market which, according to BCG, will be worth over $850 billion by 2040, and which crystallises global issues of competitiveness, sovereignty, and ecological transition.



Pasqal is a provider of a full-stack quantum solution, providing the hardware on premise, remote access to the hardware and services. Pasqal's development is geared towards concrete applications that can be immediately applied to business use cases.

Computation power of the first companies that use the power and precision of our quantum processors will be significantly multiplied. The computing power provided by Pasqal will also be key to make industrial processes more energy-efficient.

What are some of the use cases that Pasqal is implementing around the world?

Pasqal has already put its technology into practice for major companies, serving customers all over the world, including Johnson & Johnson, BASF, BMW, Sumitomo, LG Electronics. As highlighted by BCG recently, Pasqal implemented real data supplied by the French Bank Crédit Agricole on its quantum processor.



Pasqal's teams defined and wrote the algorithms needed to solve a use case provided by our client, before running them on Pasqal's hardware with up to 60 qubits [the basic unit of information in quantum computing]. The results obtained are as accurate as the production results. In the context of this implementation, Pasqal achieved performance similar to that generated by the best resources available to Crédit Agricole.

This is the best performance ever achieved worldwide for an implementation on quantum hardware. This first implementation shows that an industrial quantum advantage is just around the corner.

What kind of hardware will be required for quantum? What is the cost benefit analysis of using quantum?



We provide our clients with both hardware and software solutions leveraging neutral atoms technology. In order to gain entry into corporate environments, it is imperative that our solution functions seamlessly under industrial conditions.

The first industrial generation developed in recent years is unequivocally client centric. It is a quantum system comprising modular subsystems, designed to be both compact and robust, suitable for installation in data centres. Furthermore, our machine boasts remarkably low-energy consumption, which is a significant advantage compared to traditional supercomputers. Our technological approach in the field of quantum computing is the only one that enables both a computational power increase and energy efficiency gains.



This quantum processor is linked to a programming interface that enables the control of all functionalities. We have delivered this software interface as a turnkey solution to our clients, who leverage it for their optimization needs. This computer is remotely accessible through our remote access.

What kind of collaborations and partnerships are you developing in the industry?

Pasqal's development strategy is based on collaboration with the industrial, academic and technological players, in order to share knowledge. For this reason, in 2022, we merged with the Dutch company Qu&Co which specialises in the development of quantum algorithms and software. This strategic move enabled us to create an integrated platform delivered as a cloud service to customers, software developers, and partners.



This collaborative mindset is essential to facilitate the ongoing structuring and scaling of the quantum computing ecosystem.

What role will quantum play in the era of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI)?

The advent of quantum computing will enable computing to enter a new era. Among the possible applications, AI will be one of the technologies that will benefit most from the potential of quantum computing.

AI requires high computing (and that) means involving huge power consumption. Quantum computing will provide high computing power at a low energy cost, unleashing the full potential of AI.

What is Pasqal's strategy in markets like India which have adopted digital solutions for government services and consumer sectors?



The example of India is highly relevant in analysing the growing interest of the world's major powers in quantum technology.

The various massive government investment plans have enabled India to set in motion the establishment of a quantum ecosystem. We are delighted with the partnership launched by France and India at scientific and academic levels.

For Pasqal, India is a land of opportunities for building long-term collaborations with local players. India's industrial strategy, based on the development of strategic sectors such as renewable energies, IT services and pharmaceutical industry, corresponds to the field of application of Pasqal's technology.

We were lucky enough to take part in the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance Summit, which was held in India last August. We were able to observe the relevance of the strategy put in place by the country and have insightful discussions about the challenges of quantum technologies.