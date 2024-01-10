Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Fireboltt starts sale of wrist-phones, expects 30% of wearables revenue

The company launched the sale of the 4G LTE nano SIM-enabled Dream wristphone on Wednesday

In an era of 'smart', sometimes dumb is better

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Smart wearable brand Fireboltt expects its new Android wristphone, a combination of a smartwatch and smartphone, to contribute around 30 per cent of its revenue from wearables.
The company launched the sale of the 4G LTE nano SIM-enabled Dream wristphone on Wednesday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The device has the capabilities of a smartphone in a compact smartwatch design, providing all key functions like calling, messaging and social media apps like YouTube and WhatsApp.
The company, which claims to be the first company to launch an Android wristphone, started the sales on e-commerce major Flipkart, its website and offline stores across the country.
The company has priced the smartwatch-cum-phone featuring a 2.02-inch screen at Rs 5,999.
The device runs on Android 8.1 OS and is powered by a Cortex Quad-Core CPU with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.
Fireboltt CEO and founder Arnav Kishore said the Dream wristphone is positioned to revolutionise the market, and the company foresees it claiming a significant share of its total wearables sales, estimated to be approximately 30 per cent.
"We believe that as people experience the sheer brilliance of this wrist-worn innovation, the demand will soar, setting new benchmarks in the wearable tech industry," Kishore said in a statement.
"The integration of Nano SIM support and the Google Play Store empowers users to break free from the limitations of traditional smartwatches, he said.
These devices are set to eclipse ordinary watches, offering a level of intelligence, connectivity, and versatility that was once unimaginable.
While smartphones will remain essential, wristphones will become indispensable for seamless, on-the-go living, he added.
With features like WiFi and GPS, ensuring users stay seamlessly connected and navigated, he said further.
Fireboltt recently roped in former India cricket captain M S Dhoni and rapper MC Stan as brand ambassador for the Dream smart device.

Also Read

Boult Audio expects business to double to Rs 1,000 cr this fiscal

Google rolls out Android 14: Compatible devices, how-to update, and more

Indian mkt growing well, overseas plans to be in place FY25: boAt's Gupta

Move to iOS: iPhone 15 is good, but I am spoilt for choice as Android users

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

ROG Phone 8 Pro: Asus announces India pricing of gaming-focused smartphone

MSI unveils ASUS ROG Ally-like handheld gaming console with Windows 11

Motorola launches Moto G34 budget 5G smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Lenovo debuts Intel 14th Gen chips-powered LOQ laptops in India: Details

Lenovo unveils ThinkBook Plus Gen5 Hybrid with Windows base, Android tablet

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : smartwatch smartwatches Wearable Device

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveVibrant Gujarat LIVENEET 2024 NotificationDelhi Cold WaveGold-Silver Prices Parag AgrawalVibrant Gujarat SummitBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon