OnePlus Turbo 6 series to launch on Jan 8, could arrive in India as Nord 6

The OnePlus Turbo 6 series is set to launch in China on January 8, with reports suggesting it may later be rebranded as the OnePlus Nord 6 for other markets

OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V
OnePlus Turbo 6 and Turbo 6V smartphones are set to launch in China on Jan 8 (Image: OnePlus China)
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 10:56 AM IST
OnePlus has announced that it will launch the OnePlus Turbo 6 series smartphones in China on January 8, 2026. The series encompasses two variants: OnePlus Turbo 6 and OnePlus Turbo 6V. The company has also confirmed that the OnePlus Turbo 6 series smartphones will feature a 9000mAh battery. 
 
The OnePlus Turbo 6 series is currently expected to remain exclusive to the Chinese market. However, a report by Android Authority suggests that the OnePlus Turbo 6 could be rebranded as the OnePlus Nord 6 in other regions, including India.

OnePlus Turbo 6 series smartphone

OnePlus has shared a teaser video confirming that the Turbo 6 series will pack a 9,000mAh battery. The company has also revealed that the smartphones will feature a 165Hz refresh rate display and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s-series chipset. According to Android Authority, the devices will use the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. 
  As per previous reports, the 165Hz display on the OnePlus Turbo 6 series will offer a 1.5K resolution and use LTPS technology, similar to the OnePlus 15R. This allows the panel to switch between fixed refresh rates rather than relying on more advanced LTPO technology.
 
Images shared by OnePlus China suggest that the OnePlus Turbo 6 will feature a triple rear camera setup, while the Turbo 6V may come with a dual-camera configuration. While detailed camera specifications have not been officially confirmed, both models are expected to feature a 50MP primary sensor.
 
Design-wise, the smartphones appear to follow the visual language of the OnePlus 15 and 15R, featuring a flat-frame design and a squared-off rear camera module. However, both devices are likely to skip the Plus Key button.

OnePlus Turbo 6: Expected specifications

  • Display: 1.5K resolution LTPS display, 165Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4
  • RAM: up to 16GB
  • Storage: up to 512GB
  • Rear camera: Triple camera set up with 50MP primary
  • Battery: 9000mAh
  • Charging 80W SUPERVOOC
First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

