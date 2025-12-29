Foldable iPhone to touchscreen MacBook: Key Apple product lined up for 2026

Apple is expected to make several key launches in 2026. This could include notable upgrades to existing products, as well as entirely new products. According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple’s 2026 lineup of devices could range from an OLED MacBook Pro and a new Studio Display to an anticipated home hub, foldable iPhone and a new entry-level MacBook. Here is what we can expect from Apple next year.

What to expect from Apple in 2026

New Studio Display

According to the report, Apple could introduce a new external Mac display early next year. While details are limited, the new Studio Display model is expected to feature a 27-inch miniLED panel. This new model could get an A19 Pro chip, replacing the A13 Bionic found in the current-generation Studio Display.

Apple Home Hub Apple is reportedly working on a “HomePad”-style device with a 7-inch display, A18 chip, built-in camera and speakers. It is expected to function like a hub for smart home devices and allow users to make granular changes to connected devices, similar to the Google Nest Hub or Amazon Echo Show. This new device is expected to be powered by the A18 chip. As per previous reports, the HomePad may debut a new widget-rich homeOS interface which is expected to be similar to the iPhone’s StandBy mode. This new operating system may also let users access some core features of iPhones like FaceTime. The AI-powered version of Siri, which is currently under development, is expected to play a significant role in navigation, smart controls and hands-free interactions with the HomePad.

MacBook Pro redesign ALSO READ: Year-ender 2025: How smartphones quietly transformed into AI-first devices Apple’s 2026 MacBook Pro is expected to bring one of the most significant update to the product, with an OLED touchscreen display. Beside the new display technology, the 2026 model is also expected to feature a thinner, lighter body and get next-generation M6 chips. The M6 family are anticipated to be Apple’s first Apple Silicones built on the 2nm architecture, offering improvements in performance and power efficiency. As reported, the redesigned MacBook Pro could also become Apple’s first Mac with built-in cellular 5G connectivity. First foldable iPhone Following the iPhone Air, Apple is reportedly planning another major iPhone innovation with the introduction of the iPhone Fold. As reported, the device is expected to feature a book-style foldable design rather than a clamshell form factor. It is said to include a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer display, placing it on the smaller side of foldable devices. Apple is also reportedly focusing on minimising or eliminating the display crease.