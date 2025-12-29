Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp web may soon support calls and allow users to manage notifications

WhatsApp web may soon support calls and allow users to manage notifications

Reportedly, WhatsApp is testing call support and new notification controls on WhatsApp Web, allowing users to manage voice and video call alerts directly from the browser

WhatsApp
WhatsApp is reportedly developing calling support along with notification control for WhatsApp web
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 3:47 PM IST
WhatsApp is reportedly developing features that will allow users to manage call notifications on the web version, once voice and video calling functionality goes live on the platform. According to WABetaInfo, the settings section on WhatsApp Web will expand with options that let users manage alerts for incoming calls. Currently, WhatsApp Web only allows users to control notifications for individual chats, group conversations and status updates.

WhatsApp Web calling support

According to a previous report, WhatsApp is working on bringing voice and video calling support to WhatsApp Web. The feature is expected to allow users to make and receive calls directly from their browser, without needing the desktop app. The calling support is expected to allow both one-to-one and group calls.
 
Both the call notification controls and the calling feature are still under development, with no rollout timeline announced yet.

Calling notifications on WhatsApp Web: Details

According to the report, once calling support rolls out on WhatsApp Web, call notifications will be enabled by default. Users will receive alerts for incoming voice and video calls directly in their browser, even when the chat window is not open. The report noted that the setup is designed to make calls easier to notice, especially for users working across multiple tabs or relying on WhatsApp Web as their primary communication tool. The feature is expected to work in a similar way to call notifications on other platforms. 
 
Additionally, WhatsApp is reportedly planning to give users full control over this feature. From the settings panel on WhatsApp Web, users will be able to turn call notifications on or off. This option may be useful for people who prefer handling calls only on their phone or want to avoid interruptions while working on their computer. 
 
WABetaInfo also noted that notification settings on WhatsApp Web will remain separate from those on Android and iOS. Any changes made on WhatsApp Web will not affect mobile notification preferences and vice versa.
 
First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

