WhatsApp web may soon support calls and allow users to manage notifications

WhatsApp is reportedly developing features that will allow users to manage call notifications on the web version, once voice and video calling functionality goes live on the platform. According to WABetaInfo, the settings section on WhatsApp Web will expand with options that let users manage alerts for incoming calls. Currently, WhatsApp Web only allows users to control notifications for individual chats, group conversations and status updates.

WhatsApp Web calling support

According to a previous report, WhatsApp is working on bringing voice and video calling support to WhatsApp Web. The feature is expected to allow users to make and receive calls directly from their browser, without needing the desktop app. The calling support is expected to allow both one-to-one and group calls.

Both the call notification controls and the calling feature are still under development, with no rollout timeline announced yet. Calling notifications on WhatsApp Web: Details According to the report, once calling support rolls out on WhatsApp Web, call notifications will be enabled by default. Users will receive alerts for incoming voice and video calls directly in their browser, even when the chat window is not open. The report noted that the setup is designed to make calls easier to notice, especially for users working across multiple tabs or relying on WhatsApp Web as their primary communication tool. The feature is expected to work in a similar way to call notifications on other platforms.