Tech Wrap Dec 29: Google Photos on Samsung TVs, WhatsApp, Rainbow Six Siege

Samsung has confirmed plans to add Google Photos support to its AI-enabled TV lineup, enabling users to access and view their photo libraries directly on television screens. According to Samsung, the feature is expected to roll out in 2026, starting with TV models launched that year, before reaching older models through software updates.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on features that will let users manage call notifications on the web version once voice and video calling support becomes available. According to WABetaInfo, the settings section on WhatsApp Web will expand to include options for controlling alerts for incoming calls. At present, WhatsApp Web only offers notification controls for individual chats, group chats, and status updates.

Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege back online after outage Ubisoft has confirmed that Rainbow Six Siege servers have been restored worldwide following a backend security breach. The company stated that players who logged in during the outage may temporarily lose access to certain owned items, while the in-game marketplace will remain unavailable until investigations are completed. Players who did not log in during the affected period will see no changes to their inventories. CES 2026: Samsung unveils new Q-series soundbars, Music Studio speakers Samsung has revealed its 2026 audio lineup ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show, announcing new Q-series soundbars and Music Studio Wi-Fi speakers designed to strengthen its home audio ecosystem. The updated range brings AI-powered smart features, improved ecosystem integration, and other enhancements. These new audio products will be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas, scheduled from January 6 to 9.

OPPO may launch Reno 15C with 7000mAh battery in India OPPO is reportedly planning to launch the Reno 15C smartphone in India, expanding the upcoming Reno 15 series beyond the three confirmed models: the Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, and the new Reno 15 Pro Mini. According to a report by Mint, the Reno 15C could be positioned as a more affordable option within the series. However, it remains unclear whether the device will launch alongside the rest of the Reno 15 lineup or arrive separately. Foldable iPhone to touchscreen MacBook: Key Apple product lined up for 2026

Apple is expected to introduce several important products in 2026, including upgrades to existing devices and the launch of new ones. According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple’s 2026 device lineup could include an OLED MacBook Pro, a new Studio Display, a long-rumoured home hub, a foldable iPhone, and a new entry-level MacBook. Here’s a look at what Apple may unveil next year. CES 2026: LG to unveil CLOiD, its home robot built to handle daily chores LG is preparing to showcase a new home robot named CLOiD at CES 2026. According to the company, CLOiD is designed to act as an in-home assistant capable of performing a variety of household tasks. The robot comes with two articulated arms, each featuring five individually controlled fingers, and operates on LG’s “Affectionate Intelligence” platform aimed at handling everyday chores.

Apple may launch iPhone Air 2 alongside foldable iPhone in 2026: Report After reportedly delaying the launch, Apple is now expected to move ahead with the development of the next-generation iPhone Air. According to a report by 9To5Mac, the iPhone Air successor is likely to debut at Apple’s fall 2026 event, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the company’s first foldable iPhone. Apple Days sale on Vijay Sales: Check deals on iPhone, MacBook, AirPods Vijay Sales has announced another edition of its Apple Days sale, offering a combination of bank card discounts and exchange bonuses across Apple products, including iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and Beats devices. Customers can avail bank discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on eligible cards, along with exchange benefits of up to Rs 10,000 on select online and in-store trade-ins. During the sale, the iPhone 17 Air is priced at Rs 90,900, the 11-inch iPad Pro with M5 chip at Rs 89,990, and the MacBook Air with M4 chip at Rs 79,990. These offers will be available until January 4, 2026.