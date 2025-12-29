Samsung to bring Google Photos support to AI TVs in 2026: What's coming

Samsung has announced plans to bring support for Google Photos to its AI-powered TV lineup, allowing users to view their photo libraries on television screens. According to Samsung, Google Photos support is expected to arrive in 2026, with initial availability on Samsung TV models launching that year, followed by expansion to older models through OS updates.

As per Samsung, the integration will allow photos and videos backed up to a user’s Google account to appear on Samsung TVs once the user signs in.

What’s changing for Samsung TV users

Samsung TV users are expected to access their Google Photos libraries directly through the TV interface. According to Samsung, photos may surface through built-in experiences such as Daily+ and Daily Board, which are designed to display content throughout the day. Once the integration becomes available,users are expected to access their Google Photos libraries directly through the TV interface.

Samsung said users will be able to browse photos organised by people, places and meaningful moments, and view them in larger, slideshow-style formats after signing in with a Google account that has backed-up photos and videos. ALSO READ: Year-ender 2025: How smartphones quietly transformed into AI-first devices Samsung and Google said they plan to introduce these Google Photos features on Samsung TVs in stages through 2026: Memories: According to Samsung, this feature will show curated photo collections based on people, locations and meaningful moments. It is scheduled to become available in early 2026 and will be offered first and exclusively on Samsung TVs for a six-month period.

Create with AI: Samsung said this feature, planned for later in 2026, will introduce themed templates that allow users to transform images. As per the company, these tools are built on Google’s image generation and editing technologies and may allow changes to art styles or conversion of still images into short video clips.

Personalised Results: Samsung said this feature, also planned for later in 2026, will allow users to view related photos as slideshows based on topics or contents of memories, such as locations or activities. The company added that select creative AI templates will be available exclusively on Samsung TVs.