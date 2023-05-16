Home / Technology / Tech News / OnMobile Global launches SaaS-based gamification platform 'Gamize'

OnMobile Global launches SaaS-based gamification platform 'Gamize'

The company said that the platform also uses methods via gamification to help customers increase users through referrals which helps keep customer acquisition costs lower

IANS New Delhi
OnMobile Global launches SaaS-based gamification platform 'Gamize'

Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Bengaluru-based telecommunication company OnMobile Global on Tuesday launched its first-ever SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) based gamification platform 'Gamize' for brands across industries.

According to the company, it is a critical step in the transformation journey for its global business in this new fiscal, with Bangladeshi telecommunications company Banglalink as its first partner.

In addition, the company stated that Gamize will provide completely customisable, industry-agnostic solutions for acquiring, engaging and retaining users for a brand's website or app.

"With Gamize, we intend to help enterprises drive acquisition, engagement and user retention with a customised strategy. We thank Banglalink for their trust in Gamize, which was used in the revamp project of their MyBL app," Sanjay Baweja, MD and Global CEO of OnMobile Global, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the platform also uses methods via gamification to help customers increase users through referrals which helps keep customer acquisition costs lower.

Gamize is built on a strong product platform which enables customers to deploy in a couple of days with out-of-the-box integrations and develop and launch campaigns in a few minutes rather than weeks.

"Banglalink and OnMobile revolutionise app engagement with MyBL SuperApp, featuring gamification through the Gamize Module. It's fun, rewarding, and sets a new industry standard, captivating users and boosting engagement. Customisable UI/UX ensures a seamless and user-friendly experience," Mohit Kapoor, Digital Business Director of Banglalink, said in a statement.

First Published: May 16 2023 | 6:21 PM IST

