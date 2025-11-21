Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI rolls out group chat feature in ChatGPT to all users: How to use

OpenAI rolls out group chat feature in ChatGPT to all users: How to use

OpenAI's ChatGPT has received a group chat feature, offering shared conversations, link-based invites and GPT-5.1-powered responses across Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans

Group chat in ChatGPT
Group chat in ChatGPT
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 10:54 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After a trial phase, OpenAI has begun widening access to ChatGPT’s group chat option, making it available to all signed-in users across the globe. The company says the feature is rolling out across all tiers, including ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus and Pro. In simple terms, group chat lets you coordinate and collaborate with people you know for tasks such as planning a meal or putting together a trip, with the twist that ChatGPT participates in the conversation much like any other member of the group.
 
Group chats offer link-based invitations, basic profile setup tools, and GPT-5.1 auto replies. Supported capabilities include search, image and file uploads, image generation, and voice dictation.

How to use group chat feature in ChatGPT

  • When a user opens ChatGPT on their phone or browser, they will see an “Add People” icon in the top right corner. Click on it.
  • Click on “Start Group Chat.” 
  • A group link will be created for you, share it with the people you want to add to the group chat. 
  • The person who clicks on the link can set up their profile quickly and join the group chat thereafter.

How group chats work in ChatGPT

  • ChatGPT replies in group conversations using GPT-5.1 Auto, which chooses the appropriate model based on the prompt and the plan of the user it’s responding to (Free, Go, Plus, or Pro).
  • Supported features during ChatGPT’s replies include search, the ability to upload images and files, image generation, and dictation.
  • Rate limits apply only to ChatGPT’s messages, not to the exchanges between human participants. Each assistant response counts against the limit of the user who triggered it.
  • Users can mention “ChatGPT” to get a response. The assistant has been trained with conversational cues, allowing it to judge when to jump in or stay quiet; it can also use emoji reactions and reference profile photos for personalised replies.
  • Group settings allow members to rename the chat, add or remove participants, mute notifications, and set custom instructions for individual groups that affect ChatGPT’s tone or behaviour.

Group chats in ChatGPT: Privacy and controls

OpenAI notes that group chats function independently from one-on-one conversations: a user’s personal ChatGPT memory is not accessed in group discussions, nor does the assistant store new memories based on what happens inside them.
 
Invited users have to accept an invitation before they can join, and all members can view the participant list and exit whenever they choose. Any member can remove another participant—except the group’s creator, who can only be removed if they decide to leave themselves. OpenAI has said that for users under 18, ChatGPT will automatically limit sensitive material for the entire group, and parents or guardians have the option to disable group chats entirely through parental controls.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Now, Android and iPhone can share files: How it works and eligible devices

Nvidia CEO Huang rejects AI bubble fears as skeptics warn of rising risks

Tech Wrap Nov 20: Realme GT8 Pro, Lava Agni 4, Sony Inzone H9 II launched

Soon, YouTube may let users send messages, share videos within the app

Nothing OS 4 based on Android 16 releases on Nov 21: Check what's coming

Topics :Technology NewsOpenAIChatGPT

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story