OpenAI rolls out group chat feature in ChatGPT to all users: How to use

How to use group chat feature in ChatGPT
- When a user opens ChatGPT on their phone or browser, they will see an “Add People” icon in the top right corner. Click on it.
- Click on “Start Group Chat.”
- A group link will be created for you, share it with the people you want to add to the group chat.
- The person who clicks on the link can set up their profile quickly and join the group chat thereafter.
How group chats work in ChatGPT
- ChatGPT replies in group conversations using GPT-5.1 Auto, which chooses the appropriate model based on the prompt and the plan of the user it’s responding to (Free, Go, Plus, or Pro).
- Supported features during ChatGPT’s replies include search, the ability to upload images and files, image generation, and dictation.
- Rate limits apply only to ChatGPT’s messages, not to the exchanges between human participants. Each assistant response counts against the limit of the user who triggered it.
- Users can mention “ChatGPT” to get a response. The assistant has been trained with conversational cues, allowing it to judge when to jump in or stay quiet; it can also use emoji reactions and reference profile photos for personalised replies.
- Group settings allow members to rename the chat, add or remove participants, mute notifications, and set custom instructions for individual groups that affect ChatGPT’s tone or behaviour.
Group chats in ChatGPT: Privacy and controls
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app