OpenAI rolls out group chat feature in ChatGPT to all users: How to use

After a trial phase, OpenAI has begun widening access to ChatGPT’s group chat option, making it available to all signed-in users across the globe. The company says the feature is rolling out across all tiers, including ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus and Pro. In simple terms, group chat lets you coordinate and collaborate with people you know for tasks such as planning a meal or putting together a trip, with the twist that ChatGPT participates in the conversation much like any other member of the group.

Group chats offer link-based invitations, basic profile setup tools, and GPT-5.1 auto replies. Supported capabilities include search, image and file uploads, image generation, and voice dictation.

ALSO READ: Now, Android and iPhone can share files: How it works and eligible devices How to use group chat feature in ChatGPT When a user opens ChatGPT on their phone or browser, they will see an “Add People” icon in the top right corner. Click on it.

Click on “Start Group Chat.”

A group link will be created for you, share it with the people you want to add to the group chat.

The person who clicks on the link can set up their profile quickly and join the group chat thereafter. How group chats work in ChatGPT ChatGPT replies in group conversations using GPT-5.1 Auto, which chooses the appropriate model based on the prompt and the plan of the user it’s responding to (Free, Go, Plus, or Pro).

Supported features during ChatGPT’s replies include search, the ability to upload images and files, image generation, and dictation.

Rate limits apply only to ChatGPT’s messages, not to the exchanges between human participants. Each assistant response counts against the limit of the user who triggered it.

Users can mention “ChatGPT” to get a response. The assistant has been trained with conversational cues, allowing it to judge when to jump in or stay quiet; it can also use emoji reactions and reference profile photos for personalised replies.

Group settings allow members to rename the chat, add or remove participants, mute notifications, and set custom instructions for individual groups that affect ChatGPT's tone or behaviour.