Now, Android and iPhone can share files: How it works and eligible devices

Google Pixel 10 series smartphone users can now send and receive files with iPhones, iPads and Macs using native AirDrop support via Quick Share

Android's Quick Share feature is now compatible with Apple AirDrop
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 10:40 AM IST
Google
Google has announced that Android’s Quick Share feature now works with Apple’s AirDrop system on the iPhone, iPad and Mac, enabling faster cross-platform file transfers. The rollout has begun for the Google Pixel 10 series, with more Android phones — including older Pixel models — expected to receive AirDrop compatibility later. Google said the integration works both ways, allowing Android and Apple users to exchange files directly.
 
Some Android brands such as OnePlus and OPPO have previously offered cross-platform sharing, but those solutions typically required a companion app on Apple devices. With this update, AirDrop support inside Quick Share is built in, meaning Pixel devices appear in the AirDrop device list on an iPhone or Mac when sending files to a Pixel 10 series phone. 
Likewise, when sharing from Android, Apple devices will show up inside Android’s full-screen Quick Share panel — as long as AirDrop on the receiving device is set to “Everyone for 10 Minutes”.
 
Google emphasised that the new system connects devices directly. According to the company, “This feature does not use a workaround; the connection is direct and peer-to-peer, meaning your data is never routed through a server, shared content is never logged, and no extra data is shared.”
 
It should be noted that Google’s Quick Share platform is also available on Windows PCs; however, it remains to be seen whether AirDrop compatibility will extend to laptops as well.

Quick Share compatibility with AirDrop: Eligible devices

  • Google Pixel 10
  • Google Pixel 10 Pro
  • Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
  • Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

How to share files from a Pixel 10 series phone to an iPhone/iPad/Mac

Before you begin, ensure your Quick Share extension is updated. You can update it via the Google Play Store or by installing the latest system software.
  • On your iPhone, iPad or Mac, open the Settings app and search for AirDrop.
  • In the AirDrop settings, set visibility to Everyone for 10 Minutes.
  • On your Pixel 10 series phone, choose the file or photos you want to send and tap Share.
  • Select Quick Share from the sharing menu.
  • Pick the Apple device from the list of visible devices.
  • On your Apple device, tap or click Accept when the AirDrop prompt appears.

How to share files from an iPhone/iPad/Mac to a Pixel 10 series phone

  • On your Pixel 10 series device, open Settings and search for Quick Share.
  • In Quick Share settings, set visibility to Everyone for 10 Minutes.
  • On your Apple device, choose the file or photos you want to send and tap Share.
  • Select AirDrop from the sharing menu.
  • Choose the Pixel 10 series phone from the device list.
  • On your Pixel device, tap Accept when the Quick Share notification appears.
 

Topics :Google AndroidApple iOSiPhoneGoogle Pixel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

