Quick Share compatibility with AirDrop: Eligible devices
- Google Pixel 10
- Google Pixel 10 Pro
- Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
- Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
How to share files from a Pixel 10 series phone to an iPhone/iPad/Mac
- On your iPhone, iPad or Mac, open the Settings app and search for AirDrop.
- In the AirDrop settings, set visibility to Everyone for 10 Minutes.
- On your Pixel 10 series phone, choose the file or photos you want to send and tap Share.
- Select Quick Share from the sharing menu.
- Pick the Apple device from the list of visible devices.
- On your Apple device, tap or click Accept when the AirDrop prompt appears.
How to share files from an iPhone/iPad/Mac to a Pixel 10 series phone
- On your Pixel 10 series device, open Settings and search for Quick Share.
- In Quick Share settings, set visibility to Everyone for 10 Minutes.
- On your Apple device, choose the file or photos you want to send and tap Share.
- Select AirDrop from the sharing menu.
- Choose the Pixel 10 series phone from the device list.
- On your Pixel device, tap Accept when the Quick Share notification appears.
