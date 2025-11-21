Some Android brands such as OnePlus and OPPO have previously offered cross-platform sharing, but those solutions typically required a companion app on Apple devices. With this update, AirDrop support inside Quick Share is built in, meaning Pixel devices appear in the AirDrop device list on an iPhone or Mac when sending files to a Pixel 10 series phone.

Google has announced that Android’s Quick Share feature now works with Apple’s AirDrop system on the iPhone, iPad and Mac, enabling faster cross-platform file transfers. The rollout has begun for the Google Pixel 10 series, with more Android phones — including older Pixel models — expected to receive AirDrop compatibility later. Google said the integration works both ways, allowing Android and Apple users to exchange files directly.

Likewise, when sharing from Android, Apple devices will show up inside Android’s full-screen Quick Share panel — as long as AirDrop on the receiving device is set to “Everyone for 10 Minutes”.

Google emphasised that the new system connects devices directly. According to the company, “This feature does not use a workaround; the connection is direct and peer-to-peer, meaning your data is never routed through a server, shared content is never logged, and no extra data is shared.”

It should be noted that Google’s Quick Share platform is also available on Windows PCs; however, it remains to be seen whether AirDrop compatibility will extend to laptops as well.