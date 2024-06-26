Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI delays rolling out its 'Voice Mode' to July due to technical issues

The feature will initially be released to a small group of users to gather feedback and will be made available to all Plus users in the fall

OpenAI
OpenAI is also working on rolling out new video and screen-sharing capabilities. Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
ChatGPT maker OpenAI said on Tuesday that it was delaying the release of its "Voice Mode" feature by a month to July because of technical issues.
 
The company had originally planned to roll out the realistic voice conversation experience to a small group of ChatGPT Plus users in late June, but said it was delaying it because it needed time to reach its launch standard.
 

"For example, we're improving the model's ability to detect and refuse certain content. We're also working on improving the user experience and preparing our infrastructure to scale to millions while maintaining real-time responses," OpenAI said in a post on social media platform X.
 
The feature will initially be released to a small group of users to gather feedback and will be made available to all Plus users in the fall, subject to safety and reliability checks, the company said.
 
OpenAI is also working on rolling out new video and screen-sharing capabilities.
 
In May, it said it would release a new AI model called GPT-4o, capable of realistic voice conversation and able to interact across text and image, its latest move to stay ahead in the race to dominate emerging AI technology.
 
The new audio capabilities will enable users to speak to ChatGPT and obtain real-time responses without delay, as well as interrupt ChatGPT while it is speaking - both hallmarks of realistic conversations that AI voice assistants have found challenging.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

