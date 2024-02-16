Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI reveals Sora, a tool that makes instant videos from written prompts

OpenAI reveals Sora, a tool that makes instant videos from written prompts

Sora has a 'deep understanding of language' and can generate 'compelling characters that express vibrant emotions', said OpenAI on Thursday

Photo: Bloomberg
Nandini Singh

Feb 16 2024
Not to be outdone by competitors such as Google, who recently showcased a text-to-video tool, AI startup OpenAI on Thursday unveiled its own text-to-video model, Sora.

Like Google's Lumiere, Sora has limited availability. Unlike Lumiere, Sora can create videos up to one minute long.

 

Similar to Lumiere, the model can generate video from still photos, extend existing videos, and fill in missing frames.

"Sora serves as a foundation for models that can understand and simulate the real world, a capability we believe will be an important milestone for achieving AGI," the post added.

AGI, or artificial general intelligence, is a more advanced version of AI that is closer to human-like intelligence and has the ability to perform a greater range of tasks. Meta and DeepMind have also shown an interest in reaching this benchmark.

Sora's weaknesses


OpenAI admitted that Sora has weaknesses, like struggling to accurately depict the physics of a complex scene and to understand cause and effect.

"For example, a person might take a bite out of a cookie, but afterward, the cookie may not have a bite mark," the post said.

And anyone who still has to make an L with their hands to figure out which one is left can take heart: Sora also mixes up left and right.

 

Is OpenAI's Sora available to the public?
OpenAI did not specify when Sora will be widely available but noted it wants to take "several important safety steps" first. That includes adhering to OpenAI's existing safety standards, which prohibit extreme violence, sexual content, hateful imagery, celebrity likeness and the IP of others.

"Despite extensive research and testing, we cannot predict all of the beneficial ways people will use our technology, nor all the ways people will abuse it," the post said, adding, "That's why we believe that learning from real-world use is a critical component of creating and releasing increasingly safe AI systems over time."

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

