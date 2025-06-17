OpenAI wins $200 mn contract with Pentagon to pilot AI for defence tasks

By Rachel Metz

OpenAI has won a $200 million contract for a pilot program aimed at helping the US Defense Department determine how it could use artificial intelligence for a range of administrative and security tasks.

The one-year contract, which the Defense Department disclosed Monday, is the latest push by the ChatGPT-maker to sell its technology to the US government.

ALSO READ: How OpenAI, maker of ChatGPT, plans to make 'AI-native universities' In a blog post Monday, OpenAI said the contract is the company’s first project under a new entity it’s calling OpenAI for Government.

As part of the effort, OpenAI will work with the Defense Department to come up with ways that AI can help with administrative tasks, such as getting health care for US military members and helping prevent cyberattacks.