Hack-proof communication? DRDO, IIT Delhi test quantum entanglement tech

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi have successfully tested quantum secure communication over a free-space optical link, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Monday.

What is quantum secure communication?

Quantum secure communication is a technique for transmitting information that is considered theoretically impossible to hack.

How does it work?

It uses the principles of quantum physics — specifically quantum entanglement, where two particles remain connected regardless of distance. If someone tries to intercept or eavesdrop on the communication, the quantum state changes, immediately alerting the sender and receiver that the message has been compromised.

The test The test was carried out by the DRDO–Industry–Academia Centre of Excellence (DIA-CoE) at IIT Delhi, where a secure quantum key was transmitted using entangled photons over a distance of more than one kilometre on the IIT Delhi campus. The experiment achieved a secure key rate of around 240 bits per second, with a quantum bit error rate of less than 7 per cent, the ministry said. "India entered into a new quantum era of secure communication which will be a game changer in future warfare," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, congratulating the DRDO and IIT Delhi on the achievement.

The uses According to the ministry, this form of communication can support applications such as long-distance quantum key distribution (QKD), secure data transmission, and the future development of quantum networks. The work was conducted under the DRDO-funded project titled Design and development of photonic technologies for free space QKD. The demonstration was led by Professor Bhaskar Kanseri's research group and attended by senior officials from DRDO and IIT Delhi. Quantum entanglement-based QKD enables users to detect any attempt to intercept or alter the communication, since such actions would disturb the quantum state of the transmitted particles. This method can be used even when devices are not fully trusted or are imperfect, the ministry said.