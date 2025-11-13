Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OPPO Find X9 and X9 Pro to launch in India on Nov 18: Check specifications

OPPO Find X9 and X9 Pro to launch in India on Nov 18: Check specifications

Ahead of its India launch on November 18, OPPO has revealed full specifications for the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, both powered by the Dimensity 9500 chip and featuring 120Hz AMOLED displays

OPPO Find X9 Pro series

OPPO Find X9 Pro

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO will launch the next generation of its Find X series smartphones in India on November 18. However, ahead of the launch, the company has revealed specifications of both smartphones on its website. The OPPO Find X9 series, comprising the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Notably, the company has not yet revealed the India pricing for either of the models.

OPPO Find X9 series launch: Where and how to watch

  • Date: November 18
  • Time: 12 PM IST
  • Where: The event will be livestreamed on OPPO’s YouTube channel
 

OPPO Find X9 Pro: Details

The OPPO Find X9 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display (2772 × 1272 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits brightness in HBM, and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. It runs on MediaTek’s Dimensity 9500 chip with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and ColorOS 16 based on Android 16.
 
The phone includes a 50MP wide, 50MP ultra-wide, and 200MP telephoto camera setup, plus a 50MP front camera. It’s powered by a 7,500mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

According to the company, OPPO’s Active Optical Alignment enhances lens precision for sharper telephoto results, while the True Colour Camera ensures accurate colours under all lighting conditions. All three rear cameras capture full 50MP photos by default, offering greater detail and flexibility.
 
Developed with Hasselblad, the Find X9 Pro brings pro-grade tools like XPAN Mode, Master Mode, and refined Portrait Mode. The LUMO Image Engine is said to improve tone and clarity while enabling 4K Motion Photos. Exclusive to the Pro model, the 200MP Hasselblad Telephoto supports 13.2x lossless zoom, Stage Mode for concerts, and 4K 120fps Dolby Vision video recording.

OPPO Find X9 Pro: Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ (2772 × 1272 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • RAM: 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 512GB UFS 4.1
  • OS: Android 16-based ColorOS 16
  • Rear camera: 50MP Sony LYT-828 wide-angle + 50MP ultra-wide + 200MP telephoto
  • Front camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 7500mAh
  • Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC, 50W AIRVOOC
  • Thickness: 8.3mm
  • Weight: 224g
  • Colour: Silk White, Titanium Charcoal

OPPO Find X9: Details

The OPPO Find X9 sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display (2760 × 1256 pixels) with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits brightness in HBM, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It’s powered by the Dimensity 9500 processor, up to 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and runs Android 16-based ColorOS 16.
 
It features a triple 50MP camera setup — wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto — and a 32MP front camera. The device houses a 7,025mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.
 
The Find X9 also includes Active Optical Alignment and the True Colour Camera for improved sharpness and colour accuracy. It also captures 50MP full-resolution photos by default and offers Hasselblad-enhanced modes like XPAN and Portrait. The LUMO Image Engine boosts image clarity and enables 4K Motion Photos.

OPPO Find X9: Specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED display, FHD+ (2760 × 1256 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1800 nits of brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM), Corning Gorilla Glass 7i
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500
  • RAM: 12GB, 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB UFS 4.1
  • OS: Android 16-based ColorOS 16
  • Rear camera: 50MP wide-angle + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP Sony LYT-600 telephoto
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7025mAh
  • Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC, 50W AIRVOOC
  • Thickness: 8.0mm
  • Weight: 203g
  • Colour: Space Black, Titanium Grey

Topics : Oppo Oppo smartphone Oppo India

First Published: Nov 13 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

