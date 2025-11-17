Monday, November 17, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
POCO F8 series smartphones to be launched on November 26: What to expect

POCO F8 series smartphones to be launched on November 26: What to expect

Reportedly, the POCO F8 series is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon chips and will feature audio tuned by Bose

POCO F8 series Launch

POCO F8 series Launch (Image: POCO Global)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

POCO is set to launch its F8 series smartphones on November 26 globally. The company confirmed through its POCO Global X account that the POCO F8 series will debut on November 26 at an event in Bali, Indonesia. The series will likely include two models: POCO F8 Pro and F8 Ultra. POCO has already revealed that the F8 series smartphones will feature audio tuned by Bose.

POCO F8 series: What to expect

According to a report from GSMArena, the POCO F8 series models were recently spotted on the Geekbench platform. The listing revealed that the Ultra model will likely be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Meanwhile, the Pro model is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The POCO F8 series smartphones will likely ship with Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3.
 
 
POCO has confirmed that the POCO F8 series will feature audio tuned by Bose, hinting at upgraded audio performance in the upcoming lineup. 

According to the report, the POCO F8 series could be based on the Redmi K90 series smartphones that launched in China in October. The F8 Ultra could be a rebranded Redmi K90 Pro Max, and the F8 Pro may be based on the Redmi K90.
 
The POCO F8 Pro smartphone will likely sport a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1156×2510 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,500-nit peak brightness. The smartphone may feature a 50MP primary camera, coupled with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom. A 20MP camera is expected at the front. It will likely pack a 7,100mAh battery with 100W wired charging support. 
 
The POCO F8 Ultra smartphone is expected to sport a 6.9-inch HDR10+display with 1200x2608 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,500-nit peak brightness. The smartphone may feature a triple 50MP camera setup, including a 50MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. A 32MP camera is expected at the front. It will likely pack a 7650mAh battery with 100W wired charging support.  
 
POCO F8 Pro: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED,1156×2510 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3500nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: Up to 12GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 8MP Ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto lens
  • Front camera: 20MP
  • Battery: 7100mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired
  • OS: Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 
POCO F8 Ultra: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.9-inch HDR10+, 1200 x 2608 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3500nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 
  • RAM: Up to 16GB
  • Storage: Up to 1TB
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 50MP Ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto lens
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7560mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired, 50W wireless
  • OS: Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 
   

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

